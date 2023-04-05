Posts share fabricated George Floyd tweet

CLAIM: George Floyd posted a derogatory tweet about “trans folk” in 2011.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. An image purporting to show such a tweet was fabricated. The post is dated 2011, but the account it names was created in 2022, more than two years after Floyd was murdered by a police officer. Floyd was also in prison in 2011.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing the fabricated image, claiming it shows Floyd made offensive comments about transgender people more than a decade ago.

The posts typically include a real photo of Floyd next to an image of the bogus tweet, which includes a derogatory remark about “trans folk.” As of Tuesday, tweets sharing the image had collectively received more than 64,000 likes and shares.

But the tweet was fabricated. The tweet in the image is dated Aug. 3, 2011. The account that allegedly posted it says it was created in July 2022, more than two years after Floyd’s murder. Aside from the fabricated image, the tweet does not appear on the account’s profile.

Moreover, in 2011, Floyd was serving a five-year prison sentence on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He was paroled in 2013.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd’s death sparked massive protests worldwide demanding police reform and decrying racial injustice.

Chauvin was sentenced in 2021 to 22 1/2 years in prison for killing Floyd, on charges of murder and manslaughter. He later received an additional 21 years, to be served concurrently, for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Three other former Minnesota cops — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have also been given prison time for their role in Floyd’s death.

