FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war
AP Fact Check

Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram

Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. There is not a hologram of a giant Barbie doll being displayed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as some on social media are claiming. A video appearing to show the skyscraper-sized toy was computer-generated and added to real footage from Dubai. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale’s, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. There is not a hologram of a giant Barbie doll being displayed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as some on social media are claiming. A video appearing to show the skyscraper-sized toy was computer-generated and added to real footage from Dubai. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By LEON RAMIREZ
 
Share

CLAIM: A hologram of a giant Barbie doll is being displayed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A video appearing to show the giant toy was computer-generated and added to real footage from Dubai, the advertising agency that made the clip told The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: Video and still images of an alleged 3D ad showing a skyscraper-sized Barbie emerging from her box in Dubai have confused many on social media.

In the midst of Barbiemania, posts in both English and Spanish on Facebook, TikTok and X, previously known as Twitter, state that this “hologram” or three-dimensional advertisement was placed near the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, to promote the film.

Other news
FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Congress didn’t pass law allowing consumers to erase negative credit information after two years
FILE- A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., on, Dec. 27, 2021. On Friday, June 3, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that a new study from researchers at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna shows COVID-19 mRNA vaccines “hurt long-term immunity to Covid after infection." (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
No, COVID vaccines don’t contain nanotechnology that can be programmed via 5G wireless networks
AP News Verification
Video of a robot and human playing table tennis was created with AI visual-effects software

“GIANT BARBIE WALKS ALONE. Imagine walking down the street, when you suddenly realize a Barbie doll several feet tall is above you. This set in Dubai, and although it looks incredible it’s a 3D hologram,” reads one Facebook post.

However, the video does not show a real attraction, advertisement or projection in Dubai, as the posts claim. It was created with a computer.

Eye Studio, an advertising company based in the United Arab Emirates, originally uploaded the video to social media on July 20, when the film was released in the United States and Latin America.

In a telephone interview with the AP, Juhi Rupani, the studio’s owner, confirmed that the video was fabricated, as the doll was digitally added to real footage of Dubai.

“It’s a computer generated video, this is not happening in reality. A lot of people have messaged us, asking where this is, and it’s we just made this,” Rupani said.

Still, she said she is satisfied that it confused people, as the intention was to make people wonder if it was real or not.

”So if people are actually confused, that means obviously the 3D artist has done a good job,” she said.

Contrary to what some posts have claimed, Rupani denied that the video is part of a campaign by Mattel or Warner Bros. for the film, which opens in August in the United Arab Emirates.

“We’re not affiliated to them. It’s just we did it because the movie had a lot of hype around it,” she said.
___
Associated Press writer Melissa Goldin in New York contributed to this report.
___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.