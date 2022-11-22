Video shows animatronic puppet, not a real crocodile

CLAIM: A video shows a giant crocodile in a lake in Maine.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The crocodile in the video is not real. It is a 30-foot animatronic puppet created by special effects company Stan Winston Studio for the fictional 1999 horror film “Lake Placid,” Matt Winston, co-founder of the Stan Winston School of Character Arts, told The Associated Press. The video, which shows the studio testing the robotic reptile, was also shot in California, not Maine, Winston said.

THE FACTS: Rumors that a record-breaking crocodile, hungry for humans, has been found in the Pine Tree State have been spreading on social media in recent days.

“This 29 foot crocodile was discovered in a lake in Maine. Considered to now be the worlds largest,” said one widely-shared tweet featuring the video. It had received nearly 188,000 shares and more than 27,000 likes as of Tuesday.

Another popular tweet that shared the video similarly claimed: “This has to be the world’s largest and a man-eating, 9 meters long crocodile located in a Maine Lake.” As of Tuesday, it had received more than 60,000 likes and more than 12,000 shares.

But the colossal croc is not a real reptile. The video actually shows a 30-foot animatronic crocodile puppet built by the special effects company Stan Winston Studio for “Lake Placid,” a horror film about a giant crocodile terrorizing residents in the fictional town of Black Lake, Maine.

“That’s definitely an animatronic crocodile created by my father and his team at Stan Winston Studio,” said Matt Winston, who is Stan Winston’s son.

Stan Winston, who died in 2008, was an Oscar-winning special effects artist known for his work on films such as “Jurassic Park,” “Aliens” and “Batman Returns.”

A 2018 blog post by the Stan Winston School of Character Arts, an online learning platform founded by Winston’s family after his death, describes how the massive, lifelike puppet was created and features photos and videos of the process. The school posted the video that is being shared on social media on Facebook in July this year, noting in the post that it was filmed at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles, not in Maine, as users have claimed. Winston confirmed the video’s location to the AP. The school’s logo appears in the bottom-left corner of the video.

In its blog post, the Stan Winston School explains that the puppet’s efficacy in water was tested at Castaic Lake before it was painted.

Balázs Földesi, director of social media at the Stan Winston School of Character Arts, told the AP that he cut the video together with footage from the school’s archives.

Lolong, a saltwater crocodile found in the Philippines in 2011, is the longest crocodile of any living species to ever be officially measured while it was still alive, coming in at 20.24 feet, Brandon Sideleau, a crocodile specialist based in southern California who maintains a crocodile attack database called CrocAttack, told the AP. Lolong died in 2013.

Sideleau added that a real crocodile would not be able to survive in Maine for long, because it is too cold.

