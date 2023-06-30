Has the number of glaciers changed in Al Gore’s lifetime? Experts say their mass is more important

CLAIM: There are 130,000 glaciers on Earth today, the same number as when former Vice President Al Gore was born.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There is no way of knowing the number of glaciers when Gore was born in 1948, since there was no global inventory at the time, experts tell The Associated Press. A comprehensive global glacier inventory estimates there were roughly 215,000 glaciers in the world as of the year 2000, excluding the Greenland and Antarctic Ice Sheets. Regardless, experts say the best way to measure changes to the world’s glaciers over time — and the impacts of climate change — is to look at their mass, which has been dramatically decreasing.

THE FACTS: Glaciers are shrinking at an alarming rate due to human-caused climate change. But some social media users continue to doubt the phenomenon, and are sharing as evidence a meme claiming that there hasn’t been a decline in the number glaciers since Gore was born 75 years ago.

The image shows a photo of a young Gore with text under the image that reads: “The day Al Gore was born there were 130,000 glaciers on Earth. Today, only 130,000 remain.” The image was shared on Instagram and had more than 16,000 likes as of Thursday.

Gore was in office from 1993-2001, and has since been involved with multiple projects around environmental activism. He spoke at the 2022 U.N climate summit in Egypt and announced a detailed inventory of the top known sources of greenhouse gas emitters.

While the meme has been circulating for several years and fact-checked by multiple outlets, experts tell the AP the image is still false today.

Scientists aren’t able to determine how many glaciers existed in 1948 because there was no comprehensive data at the time, said Louis Sass, a glaciologist with the U.S. Geological Survey Alaska Science Center.

“We honestly haven’t really finished counting the glaciers that occur at any given point in time, much less trying to figure out multiple points in time,” Sass said.

The best complete global inventory of how many glaciers are on Earth is from the Randolph Glacier Inventory , said David Rounce, a glaciologist and engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University. The Randolph Glacier Inventory is part of the Global Land Ice Measurements from Space initiative.

The inventory estimates the number of glaciers and the area they covered in the year 2000, using satellite imagery. The latest version estimates that there were around 215,000 glaciers in the world covering 705,740 square kilometers that year, not counting those on ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica.

Michael Zemp, the director of the World Glacier Monitoring Service , believes the 130,000 figure could have originated from the World Glacier Inventory . The WGI was established in the 1980s and recorded the number of glaciers using topographic maps and aerial images from the mid-20th century, not satellite images that are used today. But the WGI is a historical database that isn’t complete, and was replaced by the Randolph Glacier Inventory.

Regardless, experts say that looking at the total number of glaciers isn’t the best way to measure the effects of climate change.

In a warming atmosphere, the number of glaciers can decrease because they vanish — but it can also increase because a larger glacier disintegrates into several smaller ice patches, Zemp said. The number may also vary because of how a scientist defines glaciers and the size threshold used in various glacier inventories.

“The best way to measure glacier changes over time is to use their glacier area or their mass,” Rounce said.

Zemp pointed to research from the World Glacier Monitoring Service that says around 335 billion tons of glacier ice was lost per year from 2006-2016. That corresponds with an increase in sea levels of almost 1 millimeter (0.04 inch) per year, accounting for 25-30% of the observed increase in global sea levels, the service said.

Sass pointed to an area of glaciers in Alaska that’s a little over 30,000 square miles — roughly the equivalent to the area of Lake Superior. Over the past 20 years, the region has had about 50 feet (15.24 meters) of thinning.

“So you can envision, if Lake Superior had dropped 50 feet over that 20 year period, it’s pretty hard to argue that Lake Superior hasn’t changed,” said Sass.

In January 2023, Hinman Glacier , the largest glacier between Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak, melted away. And a study led by Rounce published the same month found that two-thirds of the Earth’s glaciers are projected to melt out of existence by the end of the century.

___