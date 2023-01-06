Video baselessly claims gluten-free diet guarantees infertility fix

CLAIM: “Infertility is nutrient deficiencies” and a gluten-free diet will ensure women absorb nutrients and guarantee pregnancy.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There are many factors that can cause infertility. Experts say there is no evidence to support that a gluten-free diet with supplements guarantees pregnancy.

THE FACTS: A popular video on Instagram purports to offer a fool-proof plan for women seeking to get pregnant, but experts say it gets the facts wrong.

“Infertility is nutrient deficiencies,” reads text on the video, which received more than 67,000 likes.

“What you do is you get these women on a gluten-free diet so they can absorb nutrients,” claims a naturopathic doctor in the video clip. “And then you give them 90 essential nutrients, 60 minerals, 16 vitamins, 12 amino acids, three fatty acids and they will always get pregnant.”

But there are many potential causes for infertility, as the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development explains. Examples could include failure to ovulate, structural problems in the reproductive system and menstrual cycle problems.

Experts say there is no data that supports that a gluten-free diet and supplements will guarantee pregnancy.

“I know of no data showing that a gluten free diet will help regular folks absorb vitamins any better than a regular diet,” Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a gynecologist and professor at the Yale University School of Medicine, told The Associated Press in an email.

Dr. Eve Feinberg, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University, and Minkin both said that a gluten-free diet can help women who have celiac disease. Celiac disease is a digestive and immune disorder triggered by eating foods containing gluten.

“There are a few small studies that show in women who specifically have celiac disease that eliminating gluten may improve pregnancy rates,” Feinberg said.

But Feinberg noted that this hasn’t been demonstrated in women who do not have celiac disease and “there is no evidence to suggest that eliminating gluten in the absence of disease helps women achieve a pregnancy either naturally or with assisted reproductive technologies” including intrauterine insemination or in vitro fertilization.

Feinberg noted that doctors do recommend a healthy diet and supplementation with a prenatal vitamin.

There are some studies that suggest worse pregnancy and IVF outcomes in patients with low vitamin D, she added, so it doesn’t hurt to check one’s levels and to supplement if low.

Similarly, Minkin said she recommends women ensure they get enough vitamin D, regardless of whether they are seeking to get pregnant.

