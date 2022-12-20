WEF never said Jesus is ‘fake news,’ despite claims

A mountain reflected in a car window with the sign of the WEF, ahead of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. The Associated Press on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 reported on false claims that the WEF declared “Jesus is fake news” and “God is dead.” (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A mountain reflected in a car window with the sign of the WEF, ahead of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. The Associated Press on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 reported on false claims that the WEF declared “Jesus is fake news” and “God is dead.” (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

CLAIM: The World Economic Forum has declared that “Jesus is fake news” and “God is dead.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The organization and its founder, Klaus Schwab, did not make these declarations, as some social media posts suggest. The comments, which are taken out of context, were made by Yuval Noah Harari, an author and historian who has spoken at WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing screenshots of a story from a publication known for running false information and conspiracy theories to make the claim that Schwab and the WEF recently made controversial comments about God.

The article includes an image fabricated to look like a tweet from the WEF saying “Jesus is fake news.” It also includes video clips of Harari making various statements about God, Jesus and divine powers and describes the author as a “top advisor” to the WEF and “right hand man” to Schwab.

“God is dead, according to the World Economic Forum, who have also declared that ‘Jesus is fake news’ and that WEF leaders have ‘acquired divine powers’ to rule over humanity,” one TikTok user says in a recent post as snippets from the stories featuring the false claims run in the background. The video has been viewed more than 6,000 times.

“This should scare everyone,” wrote a user on Twitter who shared one of the articles containing the false information.

But the comments don’t come from Schwab or the WEF.

The organization, which is known for its annual gathering of global political and business leaders in the Swiss mountain resort town of Davos, has long been the subject of conspiracy theories — in particular around its “Great Reset” initiative, a post-pandemic economic plan championed by Schwab.

A review of the WEF’s Twitter feed -- including older versions of it saved on the online tool the Wayback Machine -- shows it never posted anything saying “Jesus is fake news” on Nov. 22, as the stories claim.

The comments highlighted in the stories appear to be paraphrased from Harari, an author and historian at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem who has spoken at the Davos conference.

“All these stories about Jesus rising from the dead and being the son of God -- this is fake news,” he said in a 2018 interview at Google as he tried to explain how a Jewish rabbi might dismiss Christian beliefs when promoting their own faith.

Harari also referenced Friedrich Nietzsche’s famous quote that “God is dead” in his 2015 work “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow.”

“More than a century after Nietzsche pronounced Him dead, God seems to be making a comeback,” he wrote. “But this is a mirage. God is dead – it’s just taking a while to get rid of the body.”

And when discussing the evolution and promise of modern technology, Harari, who has written a number of popular science books, often speaks in Biblical terms.

“We are really acquiring divine powers of creation and destruction,” Harari said in a 2020 interview. “We are really upgrading humans into gods. We are acquiring, for instance, the power to re-engineer life.”

Spokespersons for Harari didn’t respond to requests for comment this week, but Yann Zopf, a spokesperson for the WEF, stressed that Harari is neither an advisor to the organization or Schwab.

“This news is part of another infamous defamation campaign originated by conspiracy theory websites,” Zopf wrote in an email. “It is completely made up.”

