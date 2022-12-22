Invisible military aircraft not captured on Google Maps

FILE - This March 23, 2010, file photo, shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. A video social media users say shows an invisible plane on Google Maps at an Air Force base in Texas has been attributed by experts to Google’s process for creating 3D maps. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

FILE - This March 23, 2010, file photo, shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. A video social media users say shows an invisible plane on Google Maps at an Air Force base in Texas has been attributed by experts to Google’s process for creating 3D maps. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

CLAIM: A video shows a “top-secret military stealth plane” at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas that was visible on Google Maps, but was removed by the company.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Military and mapping experts agreed that the image, which appears to show the outline of an invisible aircraft, is not evidence of a “top-secret military stealth plane,” attributing it instead to a normal technical flaw in Google’s process for making high-resolution 3D maps. The image was created using this process, which involves stitching together multiple images, a company spokesperson told The Associated Press. The plane is visible on Google Maps when the program’s “globe view” feature is turned on, and on Google Earth.

THE FACTS: A video said to show an invisible military aircraft at an Air Force base just outside Abilene, a city 150 miles (241 kilometers) west of Fort Worth, Texas, has spread widely on social media in recent days.

The video shows an overhead image of Dyess Air Force Base as someone zooms in on an image of a jet and another more transparent object that resembles a jet. Text overlaid on a second image of a plane, which is not from either Google Maps or Google Earth, states that the probability of “seeing an invisible military aircraft” is a miniscule percentage. Google Earth is a service similar to Google Maps typically used for online exploration rather than navigation.

“Top-Secret Military Stealth Plane Spotted on Google Maps at Dyess Air Force Base in #Texas,” a popular Instagram post featuring the video claimed. “Shortly After, Google Maps Has Been Updated w/o the Plane.” The post had received nearly 239,000 likes as of Thursday.

Earlier versions of the video, and similar ones, posted on TikTok have collectively received more than 1.9 million views.

But Google spokesperson Abigail Jaffe attributed the presence of the alleged aircraft to how the company creates images for Google Maps and Google Earth.

“In order to show high-resolution 3D imagery, we stitch together a variety of available images, taken at varying resolutions and times,” she told the AP in an email. “During this process, traces of large moving objects, like planes on a tarmac or in the air, can sometimes remain after the images are layered together. When this happens, we make updates using other available imagery from providers.”

A 2020 post on a blog run by Google explains that this process is called photogrammetry and that “sometimes the way the images are collected can create optical illusions.” Images come from groups such as state agencies, geological survey organizations and commercial imagery providers, according to the post.

The anomaly at Dyess Air Force Base is visible on both Google Maps and Google Earth at the same coordinates.

Howard Veregin, the Wisconsin State Cartographer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s State Cartographer’s Office, agreed that the image can be attributed to a normal technical flaw in Google’s digital map-making process, and is not evidence of an invisible plane.

“I think it’s safe to say that the apparent ‘stealth vehicle’ is an artifact of the delay between the acquisition of several different kinds of data used to make Google Earth maps,” he wrote in an email to the AP.

Veregin also pointed out that other examples of “invisible” objects, such as cars, can also be seen in Google’s imagery near Dyess Air Force Base.

Gary McLeod, a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation who specializes in military and space issues, told the AP that actual stealth military aircraft “are primarily designed to be low observable to high-frequency radar sensors,” rather than invisible to the human eye.

“If the stealth aircraft flies over the radar, at some point it will be close enough to be detected by the radar, but it will be too late for the defenses to engage it,” he wrote in an email. “Stealth aircraft also suppress the engine exhaust signature so that infrared sensors cannot detect the aircraft.”

McLeod added: “If the plane was being developed under a classified program (such as a stealth program), it is highly unlikely that it would be left unprotected and out in the open during the day.”

