Fabricated tweets originated from account impersonating Hallie Biden

CLAIM: President Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law Hallie Biden tweeted that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. She also tweeted that on election night, first lady Jill Biden phoned election workers to stop counting ballots and “rush in fake ballots.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The account that made these tweets is “fraudulent,” said the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, whose board Hallie Biden chairs. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election, earning 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, and there was no evidence of widespread fraud .

THE FACTS: Fabricated tweets attributed to Hallie Biden — the widow of the president’s deceased son Beau Biden — are resurfacing online this week after circulating in past months.

The fake tweets claim that on election night in 2020, Jill Biden was on the phone with “state legislators and the people who tabulate the vote” to stop the count and execute a deal to “rush in fake ballots.”

“President Trump won that election and my entire family knows it,” one of the fabricated tweets reads.

The tweets have spread widely as images on Instagram and Facebook, but they aren’t genuine, the Beau Biden Foundation confirmed by email.

“Ms. Hallie Biden does not have a Twitter account,” the foundation said in an emailed statement. “Any account bearing her name is fraudulent.”

An internet archive search for the Twitter account that posted the tweets, @HallieBiden, shows that it was suspended for violating the platform’s rules between late August and early September 2022. The platform had a policy against impersonation, which it has continued to prioritize under new ownership.

Archived versions of the account show that it posted numerous false and unverified claims about the election being stolen and about Presidents Biden and Obama and their families.

Claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud or stolen from Trump are not supported by evidence. In voting districts across the country, election officials used verification methods to ensure the totals were correct, and investigated discrepancies. Election officials employ several methods to vet ballots, including mail and absentee ballots, for legitimacy. State officials from both parties, election security experts and former Republican Attorney General William Barr said the election went smoothly with no evidence of widespread fraud.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.