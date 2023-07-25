No, Hank Williams Jr. didn’t resign from CMT’s board of directors. The network doesn’t have a board

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, 2023, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
AP Fact Check

No, Hank Williams Jr. didn’t resign from CMT’s board of directors. The network doesn’t have a board

AP News Verification
By Angelo Fichera
 
Share

CLAIM: Singer Hank Williams Jr. resigned from Country Music Television’s board of directors and artists including Carrie Underwood and Toby Keith have pulled their music videos from the network in recent days.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The claim about Williams Jr. originated on a website that publishes made-up, satirical content, and CMT does not even have a board of directors. CMT confirmed no artists have pulled their videos from the network.

THE FACTS: Social media posts are sharing fabrications about CMT in the days after it pulled a Jason Aldean video that came under criticism.

“Hank William’s Jr resigns from CMT Board of Director’s and joins Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Alan Jackson and many other country musicians in withdrawing their music video rights from CMT, until CMT reverses suspension of Jason Aldean (Try That In A Small Town),” reads one post shared on Facebook. “CMT is disintegrating.”

MORE FACT CHECKS
AP News Verification
Canada isn’t pushing minors to end their lives. Current euthanasia laws don’t apply to them anyway
Luke Bryan performs during Day 3 at the Windy City Smokeout festival, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Claim that Luke Bryan pulled his videos from CMT originated as satire
Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Finland is poised to join NATO in a historic realignment brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the head of the military alliance said it would not send more troops to the Nordic country unless it asked for help. (Antti H'm'l'inen/Lehtikuva via AP)
No, 83 senators didn’t vote to give NATO authority over US war decisions

But CMT does not have a board of directors and the network confirmed to The Associated Press that no artists have pulled their music videos from the network.

As with a previously debunked claim specifically about Luke Bryan pulling his video from CMT, the claim that Williams Jr. resigned from a board of directors comes from a website that publishes made-up stories as satire.

“Hank Williams Jr Resigns From CMT’s Board of Directors: ‘I Support Jason Aldean,’” reads the headline published by the satirical Dunning-Kruger Times website. It is part of America’s Last Line of Defense, a network of websites that creates fictional stories as “parody,” as its “About Us” page makes clear.

The website’s domain refers to the Dunning-Kruger effect, a cognitive bias concept in which people with little knowledge in a given area overestimate what they know.

RELATED COVERAGE
Luke Bryan performs during Day 3 at the Windy City Smokeout festival, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Claim that Luke Bryan pulled his videos from CMT originated as satire
FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Country Music Television removed Aldean's music video for the newly released single “Try That in a Small Town." (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Jason Aldean’s new music video was filmed at a lynching site. A big country music network pulled it
FILE - Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 13, 2019. Brooks says he is pulling himself out of nominations for the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year award, saying it's time for someone else to win the top prize. Brooks, who won the top prize last November, said during an online press conference on Wednesday that he doesn't want to be nominated in any upcoming years as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
A story about Garth Brooks getting ‘booed off stage’ was made up. It duped the Texas governor

CMT pulled the music video of Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” in response to an outcry over the video’s lyrics and setting — a courthouse that was the site of the 1946 Columbia race riot and the 1927 mob lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager.
___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.