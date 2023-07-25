No, Hank Williams Jr. didn’t resign from CMT’s board of directors. The network doesn’t have a board

CLAIM: Singer Hank Williams Jr. resigned from Country Music Television’s board of directors and artists including Carrie Underwood and Toby Keith have pulled their music videos from the network in recent days.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The claim about Williams Jr. originated on a website that publishes made-up, satirical content, and CMT does not even have a board of directors. CMT confirmed no artists have pulled their videos from the network.

THE FACTS: Social media posts are sharing fabrications about CMT in the days after it pulled a Jason Aldean video that came under criticism.

“Hank William’s Jr resigns from CMT Board of Director’s and joins Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Alan Jackson and many other country musicians in withdrawing their music video rights from CMT, until CMT reverses suspension of Jason Aldean (Try That In A Small Town),” reads one post shared on Facebook. “CMT is disintegrating.”

But CMT does not have a board of directors and the network confirmed to The Associated Press that no artists have pulled their music videos from the network.

As with a previously debunked claim specifically about Luke Bryan pulling his video from CMT, the claim that Williams Jr. resigned from a board of directors comes from a website that publishes made-up stories as satire.

“Hank Williams Jr Resigns From CMT’s Board of Directors: ‘I Support Jason Aldean,’” reads the headline published by the satirical Dunning-Kruger Times website. It is part of America’s Last Line of Defense, a network of websites that creates fictional stories as “parody,” as its “About Us” page makes clear.

The website’s domain refers to the Dunning-Kruger effect, a cognitive bias concept in which people with little knowledge in a given area overestimate what they know.

CMT pulled the music video of Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” in response to an outcry over the video’s lyrics and setting — a courthouse that was the site of the 1946 Columbia race riot and the 1927 mob lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager.

