No, Hawaii didn’t pass a law allowing development only in the event of a natural disaster

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 18, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it approved $2.3 million in assistance to roughly 1,300 households in Maui so far, as the federal government tries to help survivors of the devastating wildfires. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. A widespread video online is falsely claiming that Hawaii recently passed a law stipulating that new development in the state can only occur in the event of a natural disaster. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By Angelo Fichera
 
CLAIM: Hawaii recently passed a law that stipulates no new development can occur in the state unless a “natural disaster” occurs.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Associated Press found no evidence of such a measure being approved in Hawaii. Officials and experts said they had never heard of such a law. The governor recently signed an emergency proclamation to address the state’s affordable housing crisis, but that measure does not concern natural disasters.

THE FACTS: As misinformation swirls around the Maui wildfires, a popular video spreading on social media is falsely claiming the state had recently changed the law to allow new development only in the event of a natural disaster.

“So recently Hawaiian officials just passed a law — listen to this — that does not allow new development on Hawaiian land, unless it’s a ‘natural disaster,’” claims a man in the video, shared on TikTok, Instagram and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “So then guess what happens, the laser beams — I mean, the natural disaster — happens, which allows the new developers to come in and illegally buy the land at a discounted price.”

But experts and legislators alike said they had never heard of such a measure.

“I’m unaware of such a law,” state Senate President Ronald Kouchi told the AP in an email.

Justin Tyndall, a University of Hawai’i at Mānoa assistant professor of economics with expertise in housing policy, similarly said: “I don’t have any idea what the person might be referring to and I suspect it is just an invented fiction.”

Searches on the state legislature’s website also turned up no bills and Gov. Josh Green’s office said in an email statement that the video advancing the claim is “incorrect.”

Long before this month’s wildfires, Hawaii has experienced a housing crisis — with unattainable real estate prices and a high rate of homelessness — prompting Green in July to sign an emergency proclamation on housing.

The proclamation is intended to make housing development easier and more efficient, not contingent on natural disasters.

“The emergency proclamation on housing suspends some review processes for new housing construction,” Tyndall said. “Rather than proceeding through the normal lengthy permitting processes, under the proclamation a developer can submit new building proposals to an appointed board who has the power to review and approve projects. The proclamation does not have anything to do with natural disasters.”

As attention turns toward rebuilding after the wildfires, some have raised concerns about “climate gentrification,” when it becomes harder for local people to afford housing in safer areas after a climate-amped disaster.
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.