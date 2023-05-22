No, Hillary Clinton didn’t call for banning cash to fight climate change

CLAIM: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said, “It’s time to ban cash to fight climate change.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There is no record of Clinton making that remark and the website making the attribution doesn’t provide any evidence for its claim. The Clinton Foundation confirmed she did not make that statement.

THE FACTS: Amid ongoing factual distortions on social media warning of efforts to eliminate cash, users are sharing a screenshot of an unreliable website’s headline accusing the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate of advocating for such a future.

“Hillary Clinton: ‘It’s Time to BAN Cash To Fight Climate Change,’” reads the headline, published by The People’s Voice, a website previously known as NewsPunch and Your News Wire that has routinely spread misinformation.

But the article makes no attempt to support that Clinton said that quote.

The story instead references remarks Clinton made in India made about the Clinton Global Initiative working with other organizations to start a $50 million fund to help women fight climate change.

Nowhere in Clinton’s remarks did she call for banning cash.

A Clinton Foundation spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press that the attribution is false.

