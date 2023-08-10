A viral Facebook hoax is falsely claiming that a serial killer is on the loose in various US cities

CLAIM: A mug shot circulating on social media shows a serial killer who is currently on the loose and is abducting women after hitting their cars with his truck.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This is a viral hoax that has spread in Indiana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Alabama and elsewhere in the U.S. The mug shot is of Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, a man accused of killing three people over four days in the Houston area in 2018 — but he was arrested that year and remains behind bars awaiting trial, officials in Harris County, Texas, confirmed this week.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing Rodriguez’s mug shot on community Facebook pages, along with a warning claiming that a killer is on the loose in their area.

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Putnam, my friend was almost taken by him,” reads a post that appeared in a Putnam, Indiana-area Facebook group. “He drives a truck with led lights and hits Cars of women alone and once they pull over he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with led lights keep driving and call the cops. Please Stay safe.”

But this is a viral hoax. The same photo and text — amended to change the location — has also cropped up in communities in and around Galveston, Texas; Northampton, Pennsylvania; Cullman, Alabama and other U.S. locales in recent days.

Tom Sutherlin, chief deputy at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, said that he is not aware of any active investigations of a serial killer in the area or of someone who is a danger to the community.

A reverse image search on the mug shot shows it matches one that appeared in news articles about Rodriguez’s arrest in July 2018.

John Donnelly, a spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney’s office, confirmed to The Associated Press that Rodriguez is the man in the booking photo circulating online. He said that according to county records, Rodriguez is at a detention facility in the area while awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 22, 2024.

Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a public information officer at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that Rodriguez is being held in an area detention facility and that he has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder.

The Amarillo Police Department in Texas said in a Facebook post that the posts with Rodriguez’s mug shot spreading online are part of a scam that is meant to “cause panic and alarm.”

As the AP reported at the time, Rodriguez is accused of killing three people in Houston over a period of four days in July 2018 — a 62-year-old woman found dead at her home, as well as 28-year-old and a 57-year-old who worked at two different mattress stores. He was arrested the same month, after he violated his parole prior to the fatal shootings.

Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in New Jersey contributed to this report.

