‘Human sleeve’ video shows Netflix promo, not real synthetic body company

CLAIM: A video shows a company called Psychasec exhibiting technology that allows people to transplant their consciousness into synthetic bodies or “human sleeves.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The exhibit, which appeared at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, was part of a promotional campaign for the Netflix sci-fi series “Altered Carbon.” Psychasec and its technology are fictional.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a video that looks like it was pulled straight from science fiction – and in reality, it was.

The video shows representatives for the fictional company, Psychasec, promoting “human sleeves,” a synthetic body into which human consciousness can supposedly be transplanted, allowing people to achieve immortality. The video shows one such “human sleeve,” which looks to be a body vacuum sealed in a plastic bag.

Text over a version of the video spreading on Facebook reads: “New Bodies On The Market For Purchase?”

A Facebook reel of the video had been shared more than 1,300 times. Another post on Instagram from August 2022 sharing similar footage had more than 20,000 likes.

But the exhibit, at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, was part of an elaborate promotion for the Netflix science fiction series “Altered Carbon,” which ran for two seasons from 2018 to 2020. Psychasec and its “human sleeve” technology are fictional. The fake biotech booth was covered by multiple technology news outlets at the time. Reached for comment, Jason Clark, the director of publicity at Netflix, linked to a video showing the exhibit as a marketing presentation.

The Facebook reel takes footage in part from a YouTube video of the exhibit titled “PSYCHASEC CES2018 Booth tour.” Another version of the post that circulated in 2022 was taken from a video posted by YouTubers Siya Zarrabi and Kristen Sarah in January 2018.

In the full video, the camera pans down to a Netflix logo that is part of the Psychasec exhibit and Zarrabi explains that it was part of a Netflix promotion. Sarah confirmed in an email to the AP that the clip was taken from their video and that it shows a promotion for “Altered Carbon.”

__



