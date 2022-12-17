Iceland hasn’t declared all religions ‘mental disorders’

CLAIM: Iceland has declared that all religions are “mental disorders.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The claim originated from a 2020 post on a satire blog. Iceland, which has a state church to which almost two-thirds of its population belongs, has made no such determination.

THE FACTS: Social media users in recent days have revived a screenshot of an old satirical article, featuring a headline that reads, “Iceland Declares All Religions Are Mental Disorders.”

One Facebook post that shared the screenshot of the article’s headline and first paragraph had received more than 1,200 positive reactions and more than 200 shares as of Saturday.

While some users seemed to realize that the Icelandic government had done no such thing, others appeared to take the claims at face value. The post was later updated to note that it was satire.

The article was published in 2020 by Laughing in Disbelief, a satire blog that was hosted on the non-denominational religious blogging platform Patheos. Most of the blog is no longer live, but the Iceland post is accessible through internet archives.

A page describing the blog, produced by comedy writer Andrew Hall, makes clear that its articles aren’t real. “You probably clicked a link to a story and you’re here,” the page states. “The story you were reading is satirical.”

The first paragraph of the satirical article about Iceland, visible in the screenshot circulating online, alleges that the Icelandic parliament “voted in 2017 to place mental health warnings on all Bibles,” and that “in that same year, the nation took another secular step forward by banning American televangelists.” Both of these claims also originated from satirical articles on Laughing in Disbelief.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Iceland is the national church of Iceland. Approximately 61% of the country’s population belongs to the church, according to the most recent data from Statistics Iceland, a government agency. Nearly 76% of the population, including members of the national church, belong to a “religious and life stance” organization recognized by the Icelandic government.

Iceland states on its official government website that “all individuals shall be equal before the law, regardless of their religious or non-religious convictions.”

Hall did not immediately respond to Facebook and Instagram messages requesting comment.

