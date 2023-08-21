Inflation Reduction Act can’t take much credit for drop in inflation rate, experts say

CLAIM: The Inflation Reduction Act is responsible for the drop in the inflation rate observed in the year following its passage.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. While the inflation rate is indeed down from its peak, economists say the law can take little credit, and many provisions are just now starting to be implemented.

THE FACTS: The rate of inflation has significantly dropped over the past year. In July, consumer prices were up 3.2% from a year earlier, far below last year’s peak of 9.1%.

But social media posts are misleadingly claiming legislation signed into law in August 2022 and touted by President Joe Biden deserves the credit.

“The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law a little more than one year ago, has delivered as advertised, as inflation is now down to a manageable level,” reads a post on one left-leaning Facebook page, later adding that voters in the 2024 election will be “taking notice.”

The Democratic National Committee similarly claimed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the act “delivered results for working families by cutting costs and reducing inflation.”

In reality, experts say the law can take little to no responsibility for the drop in the inflation rate, as The Associated Press recently reported.

“It’s hard to say that that one act in and of itself has had a huge impact, one way or the other,” Eugene Steuerle, co-founder of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said in an interview Monday. Steuerle and a colleague analyzed the bill when it was passed and noted then that its spending and tax changes were not very big, in relation to the size of the U.S. economy.

Similarly, Alex Arnon, an economic and budget analyst for the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model, recently told the AP: “We can say with pretty strong confidence that it was mostly other factors that have brought inflation down. The IRA has just not been a significant factor.’’

Economists say those other factors include: a decline in oil and gasoline prices from last year’s peak, the Fed raising its benchmark interest rate and an easing of supply chain issues that caused shortages coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the Inflation Reduction Act could have other impacts moving forward, especially since it is just now starting to be implemented. Biden has emphasized its focus on climate change, with the law including tax credits aimed at reducing the cost of electricity bills and electric vehicles, among other things.

“Most people would say that the Inflation Reduction Act was mainly — based in terms of what it achieved — an environmental bill, in terms of where it actually shifted resources somewhat significantly relative to the past,” Steuerle said. “But in terms of impact on inflation, I think most people don’t think the label really holds well.”

Biden would agree on that point.

The president said recently in Utah that he wished the act had been named differently “because it has less to do with reducing inflation than it has to do with providing alternatives that generate economic growth.”

“It has nothing to do with inflation,” he said at a separate fundraiser in New Mexico. “It has to do with the $368 billion, the single-largest investment in climate change anywhere in the world, anywhere.”

