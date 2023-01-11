Posts distort IRS hires, tax policy, as GOP takes House

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with members of the press before attending a House Republican Steering Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with members of the press before attending a House Republican Steering Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CLAIM: The Internal Revenue Service audits the poor at five times the rate of the rich. Some 87,000 new IRS agents are going to focus on $600 Venmo transactions, not billionaires.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Partly false. A Syracuse University analysis did find that the IRS audits certain low-income wage earners more than five times more than other groups, in part because budget cuts have caused the agency to rely more on automated “correspondence audits.” But the agency’s new infusion of funding will not fund 87,000 employees at once, nor will it fund only auditors. A new tax policy requires mobile payment apps and users to report information about commercial transactions above $600 to the IRS, but it won’t add an additional tax or apply to personal transactions.

THE FACTS: In one of their first legislative actions on Monday, House Republicans voted to slash nearly $71 billion in funding that Congress had provided the IRS.

Though the move doesn’t have the votes to pass the Democrat-led Senate, it resurrected months-old false claims about what the money will do for the agency and who the IRS will target for tax enforcement.

“The IRS audits the poor 5 times the rate of the rich,” one popular tweet read. “87,000 new IRS agents aren’t for billionaires. They are for $600 Venmo transactions.”

While it’s true that the IRS audits low-income people who take the earned income tax credit at more than five times the rate of other taxpayers, according to a Syracuse University analysis, it’s false to claim that this means the agency’s new funding will set an army of agents after the poor.

Instead, it shows how budget cuts have depleted the agency over the years, causing it to rely on mail-based audits that inevitably focus on simpler tax issues and lower-income populations, according to Susan Long, co-founder and co-director of Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, the Syracuse data center that published the analysis.

The IRS has also pledged that with new funding, it will be able to hire enforcement employees who can dig into more complicated tax cases, including those involving the very rich, Long said.

Claims that the IRS’ new funding will pay for 87,000 new agents to audit and harass the middle class are misleading, The Associated Press has reported.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in July, provides funding to potentially hire that many IRS employees over the next decade as existing employees quit and retire, but the new employees will not all be hired at the same time and many will not be auditors. Audit rates for those earning less than $400,000 are not expected to rise in relation to historic norms, according to the Treasury Department.

The IRS currently has about 80,000 employees, including clerical workers, customer service representatives, enforcement officials and others. The agency has lost roughly 50,000 employees over the past five years due to attrition, according to the IRS. More than half of IRS employees who work in enforcement are currently eligible for retirement, said Natasha Sarin, the Treasury Department’s counselor for tax policy and implementation.

Budget cuts have also diminished the ranks of enforcement staff, which fell roughly 30% since 2010, despite the fact that the filing population has increased.

The IRS-related money in the Inflation Reduction Act is intended to boost efforts against high-end tax evasion, Sarin said.

The IRS isn’t tracking all transactions of more than $600 that are made through mobile payment apps, either.

A policy under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act requires mobile payment apps, such as Venmo and Paypal, and their users, to report information about commercial transactions to the IRS. However, it will not impose an additional tax. The rule does not apply to noncommercial payments, like reimbursing someone for food or rent or other one-off transactions such as selling an old piece of furniture, tax experts have told the AP.

“The law is not intended to track personal transactions such as sharing the cost of a car ride or meal, birthday or holiday gifts, or paying a family member or another for a household bill,” the IRS has stated.

This reporting requirement for transactions made through third-party applications has been law for years, but the amendment under the American Rescue Plan narrowed the reporting threshold from $20,000 to $600. The new requirements were set to go into effect Jan. 1, but the IRS announced last month that it would delay their implementation until the 2023 tax cycle.

A separate 2021 proposal expanding banks’ IRS reporting requirements would have allowed the agency to see the total amount deposited and withdrawn annually from most bank accounts, but not individual transactions. That proposal was later revised. The revised proposal, which has not yet been passed, would require banks to provide data on accounts with total annual deposits or withdrawals worth more than $10,000, rather than $600.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.