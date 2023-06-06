Posts misrepresent Israeli data on COVID-19 deaths in young people

An Israeli paramedic from Magen David Adom medical services, administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at an Ikea store in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Social media users are claiming Israeli Ministry of Health data shows that zero "healthy young people" died of COVID-19, but the ministry does not know how many in this cohort were killed by the virus because its data on the topic is incomplete.(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

An Israeli paramedic from Magen David Adom medical services, administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at an Ikea store in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Social media users are claiming Israeli Ministry of Health data shows that zero "healthy young people" died of COVID-19, but the ministry does not know how many in this cohort were killed by the virus because its data on the topic is incomplete.(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

CLAIM: Israeli Ministry of Health data shows that “zero healthy people” under the age of 50 have died of COVID-19 in the country.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The ministry does not know how many “healthy” people — those without underlying conditions — between the ages of 18 and 49 died of COVID-19 because its data on previous medical conditions is incomplete. However, records show that in Israel the virus has killed at least 356 people in that age group. Information on underlying conditions is available for only 7.5% of those people, zero of whom had any.

THE FACTS: A report obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request seeking details about COVID-19 deaths is fueling false social media posts suggesting that no “healthy young people” died of COVID-19 in the country.

“Until recently I thought very few healthy young people died of Covid,” reads one tweet. “But I would have never guessed the true number was actually zero, exactly zero. Official Israel Ministry of Health report shows ZERO healthy people under age 50 died of Covid. Zero! There was no pandemic.”

But the health ministry never said that zero young people without underlying diseases died of COVID-19 — rather, it said it does not have representative numbers on the topic. That’s because such information was not uniformly obtained as part of the country’s data gathering. The numbers the agency does have are based on data from epidemiological investigations provided to researchers with the permission of patients or their families. Epidemiological investigations are used to determine the factors relevant to a disease outbreak, such as its prevalence or causes.

In a series of tweets responding to the claim, the ministry explained, in Hebrew, that as of late May, 356 people in Israel aged 18-49 had died of COVID-19. Of those people, epidemiological investigation data was only available for about half and information about underlying diseases for 7.5%, zero of whom had any.

Confusion about this issue grew in part because of the way the question was posed in the records request and how the government phrased its answer. The response, which includes the questions asked in the request, was written in Hebrew.

“How many Corona patients under 50 without underlying diseases died?” the request asked.

In response, the ministry stated that “of the deceased from Corona, for whom an epidemiological investigation was conducted and the question regarding underlying diseases was answered, 0 deceased aged 18-49 without underlying diseases were reported.” But the response goes on to note that “the available information does not necessarily reflect the health status of the patient” and that it does not have access to patients’ medical records.

Even though it does not know an exact number, the ministry has also said that it is positive COVID-19 has killed young people without underlying diseases.

“We know from clinicians that young healthy people did die from COVID and hopefully data on that will be available on the near future from our HMOs,” it tweeted in English.

More than 12,500 people in Israel have died of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.

Other questions addressed in the ministry’s response include the average age of death for COVID-19 patients depending on vaccination status and the number of cardiac arrest cases in Israel from 2018 to 2022.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.