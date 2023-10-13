Israel-Hamas war
Old video of pro-Palestine supporters shouting antisemitic remarks is being misleadingly shared

Protesters hold a giant Palestinian flag in Paris, Saturday, May 22, 2021, as they take part in a rally supporting Palestinians. The Associated Press on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, reported on social media posts misleadingly claiming a video shows Hamas sympathizers driving through London shouting antisemitic remarks during Friday’s day of protests against Israel. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Protesters hold a giant Palestinian flag in Paris, Saturday, May 22, 2021, as they take part in a rally supporting Palestinians. The Associated Press on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, reported on social media posts claiming a video shows Hamas sympathizers driving through London shouting antisemitic remarks during Friday's day of protests against Israel. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

By Philip Marcelo
 
CLAIM: A video shows Hamas sympathizers driving through London shouting antisemitic remarks during Friday’s day of protests against Israel.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The widely shared clip is more than two years old. London police at the time apprehended four men in connection with the incident.

THE FACTS: As cities across the U.S. and elsewhere braced for a planned day of pro-Palestine demonstrations on Friday, social media users shared a video claiming to show some of the incendiary rhetoric of the protestors.

The 14-second clip shows a caravan of vehicles adorned with the black, white, green and red of the Palestinian flag as they drove en masse through the streets of London.

A distorted voice can be heard coming from a megaphone on one of the vehicles as they come to halt at a stoplight.

“Sound on. This is London,” the text on the video reads. “F--- the Jews. Rape their daughters.”

“A pro-Hamas caravan drives through the streets of London shouting into a bullhorn: ‘F*** the Jews. F*** their mothers. F*** their daughters. Rape their daughters’,” wrote one user who shared the video on X, the social media platform formerly known as X. “Western civilization is committing suicide before our eyes.”

But the video dates to May 2021 and is not in response to the ongoing conflict sparked by Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel Oct. 7.

News reports at the time, which featured the video and screenshots from it, said the incident happened in the St John’s Wood area of north London, which has a Jewish enclave.

Police tracked down the convoy after deploying a helicopter. They arrested four men on “suspicion of racially aggravated public order offenses,” the BBC reported.

Officials at the time also condemned the incident, which followed similar Israeli strikes on Gaza in response to an attack by Hamas.

Then-U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it “shameful racism” that had “no place” in society.

Hamas, which the U.S. and others consider a terrorist organization, has called on its supporters to hold demonstrations in cities around the world on Friday as a show of support.

Friday marked the seventh day of violence following Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which triggered Israel’s dayslong blitz of Gaza, which Hamas controls.
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Philip Marcelo
Reporter in Boston focused on immigration and race