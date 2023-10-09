Biden hasn’t signed an order sending $8B in aid to Israel. A ‘memo’ circulating online was altered

CLAIM: A memo shows that President Joe Biden is sending $8 billion in military aid to Israel.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The memo being widely shared has been altered. The original order was issued July 25 and authorized up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. The Biden administration confirmed the memo is fake.

THE FACTS: Following Saturday’s surprise attack on Israel by Hamas , social media users claimed the U.S. swiftly sent billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, its longtime ally.

Many are sharing a screenshot of a White House memo that appears to show Biden authorizing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to direct up to $8 billion in aid, as Israel formally declared war Sunday.

The purported memo is formatted like other orders posted on the White House website, complete with the blue-and-white White House logo at the top, blue-ish font and Biden’s name at the bottom.

“BREAKING! Biden signs order to send $8 BILLION in Military Aid to Israel,” wrote one user who shared the memo on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The post goes on to claim that the Biden administration also provided funding to Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that the U.S. and other nations consider a terrorist organization .

“This, of course after initially funding Iran over $6 BILLION, which they turned around and gave to Hamas to invade Israel,” the user wrote.

But the widely shared memo is a fake, Sean Savett, a White House spokesperson, confirmed Monday. The funds released to Iran are also not related to Hamas’ attack, the office also maintains.

The memo appears to be a doctored version of Biden’s order providing war assistance to Ukraine this summer.

Much of the language mirrors that July 25 missive, including the title: “Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.”

The real memo called for up to $400 million for Ukraine in its ongoing war with invading Russian forces. Biden’s name also appears in the center of the fake document rather than the right side as in the original.

Savett, in his emailed reply, also pointed to Biden’s call over the weekend with Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu, in which the Democrat reiterated that help was on the way to bolster Israel and that more assistance would arrive in the coming days.

The administration on Sunday deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, which sailed to the Eastern Mediterranean on Sunday along with approximately 5,000 sailors, a deck of fighter jets and a group of cruisers and destroyers in a show of force and support for Israel.

The claim that the Biden administration has provided $6 billion in funds to Hamas via a recent agreement with Iran is a critique that’s been leveled by Republicans and other opponents in the wake of the attacks.

Last month, Biden agreed to allow roughly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to be transferred from South Korea to a restricted account in Doha, Qatar in exchange for the release of five U.S. citizens detained in Iran.

But none of the money in the Doha account so far has been spent by Iran, Kate Waters, another White House spokesperson, confirmed Monday.

The Biden administration has also stressed the funds are meant to be used for solely humanitarian purposes, such as food and medicine, and that they are not U.S. taxpayer funds.

The money is actually oil payments South Korea made to Iran in recent years that had been stuck in South Korea due to U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Saturday’s attack, which left more than 1,000 dead on both sides, came practically on the 50th anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur War on Oct. 6, 1973, when Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel on the holiest day in Judaism.

__

This story has been corrected to show that the attack by Hamas started on Saturday, not Friday.