A medieval church in Gaza was not razed by Israeli bombing, contrary to online posts

Palestinian Christians attend Palm Sunday Mass in a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Palestinian Christians attend Palm Sunday Mass in a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City, Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Associated Press on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, reported on social media posts falsely claiming that the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrios in Gaza was destroyed by Israeli forces in response to Hamas’ surprise attack over the weekend. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

By Philip Marcelo
 
CLAIM: The Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrios was destroyed during Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Officials with the church in Gaza say the structure remains intact and unharmed during the shelling.

THE FACTS: As the Israel-Hamas war enters its sixth day, posts circulating on social media are falsely claiming that a holy Christian site has become a casualty in the conflict.

The posts say Saint Porphyrios, a Greek Orthodox church in Hamas-controlled Gaza, has been razed by Israel’s shelling.

“BREAKING: ISRAEL BOMBS AND DESTROYS THE LARGEST CHURCH IN PALESTINE Israel has bombed the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza,” wrote one user on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Israel just blew up the third oldest church in the word,” wrote an Instagram user. “Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza was 1,616 years old.”

But the house of worship remains standing, according to church officials who took to social media in recent days to debunk the false narrative.

In an email reply Thursday, officials referred the Associated Press to the regular updates they have been posting on their Facebook page.

A post on the page in Arabic on Tuesday said the church remains “untouched and operating” to assist the congregation and broader community in Gaza, and that claims circulating online about it being damaged are false.

The most recent post, from Wednesday, is a blessing for church leaders as well as some who had died. Another note stated the church’s archbishop and pastor would not be leaving the territory despite the continued bloodshed.

Named after the Bishop of Gaza from 395 to 420, St. Porphyrios Church is located in the al-Zaytun section of Gaza’s Old City. Its thick limestone walls house an elaborate interior of gilded icons and ceiling paintings.

The church’s founding dates to 407 A.D., but it became a mosque in the 7th century before a new church was built in the 12th century during the Crusades.
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

