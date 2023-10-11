A video spreading online shows the making of a 2022 film, not propaganda for the Israel-Hamas war

CLAIM: Video of a young actor being filmed lying in a pool of fake blood shows propaganda being created for use in the Israel-Hamas war.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video is behind-the-scenes footage from the making of “Empty Place,” a short film about Palestinians lost to Israeli occupation. Some on social media are claiming it shows Israelis creating propaganda, while others are claiming that it shows Palestinians doing the same.

THE FACTS: Social media users on both sides of the latest Israel-Hamas war are sharing the video, each falsely alleging that it’s proof the other group is creating propaganda about their own.

In the clip, a young actor lies on a sidewalk covered in fake blood, his right leg bent backward, as a film crew works around him. Other actors mill about dressed as soldiers and in garb worn by many orthodox Jewish men.

“See how Israelis are making fake videos saying that Palestine Freedom Fighters killed children,” reads one tweet that had received more than 5,600 likes and more than 4,400 shares as of Wednesday.

An Instagram post claimed the opposite, stating: “These terrorists are dressing up as JEWISH soldiers to create fake videos about Israeli soldiers! Faking Propaganda!”

But neither allegation is correct. The video shows behind-the-scenes footage from the making of “Empty Place,” a 2022 short film directed by Awni Eshtaiwe, a filmmaker based in the West Bank. The scene being shot begins about 1 minute and 10 seconds into the approximately 2 minute film.

Mohamad Awawdeh, a cinematographer listed in the film’s credits as a camera assistant, posted the behind-the-scenes footage to TikTok in April 2022, around the time the film was released. A caption on the post, written in Arabic, explains that the scene being filmed in the video shows Manasra being attacked. Awawdeh posted the same footage to Instagram on June 30.

“Empty Place” focuses on the story of Ahmad Manasra, a 13-year-old Palestinian who was arrested in 2015 in relation to the stabbing of two Israelis, including a boy his own age. His cousin, 15-year-old Hassan Manasra, was shot dead by police during the incident. Ahmad was run over by a car, beaten and jeered by Israeli passersby. The case became a lightning rod for both Palestinians and Israelis.

In 2016, Manasra was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison. Doctors say he has since developed schizophrenia in solitary confinement and tried to harm himself and others.

Text at the end of the film explains that it is meant to illustrate not just Manasra’s story, but “the vacant places left behind” by all “martyrs” and those “injured in Palestine.”

The latest Israel-Hamas war began Saturday after a deadly incursion by Hamas militants into southern Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip. At least 2,200 people, from both sides, had been killed as of Wednesday. Thousands more have been wounded.

___

