Qatar hasn’t threatened to cut off natural gas exports, as online posts claim

CLAIM: A video shows Qatar’s emir threatening to cut off the world’s natural gas supply if Israel doesn’t stop bombing Gaza.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, says no such thing in the widely circulating clip, which is more than six years old. A spokesperson for the Qatari government also confirmed that neither the emir nor any other government official has threatened to cut off exports in response to the conflict. Qatar has the third largest natural gas reserves in the world.

THE FACTS: As the Israel-Hamas war re-ignites longstanding tensions in the Middle East, some social media users are claiming that at least one other regional power has waded into the fight: Qatar.

Many are sharing a video of the Persian Gulf nation’s ruler purportedly saying in Arabic that he’s willing to halt the distribution of its gas reserves to achieve his desired end to the war, which was sparked by an Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel by Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza.

“BREAKING: Qatar is threatening to create a global gas shortage in support of Palestine,” wrote one user who posted the video on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “If the bombing of Gaza doesn’t stop, we will stop gas supply of the world.”

But Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani says nothing of the sort in the widely shared video. The 7-second clip is actually a tiny snippet from his opening speech at the Doha Forum in 2017 .

The 17th annual gathering was focused on development, stability and refugee issues, according to an Al Jazeera report at the time.

Marc Owen Jones, a professor of Middle East studies at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Doha, the capital of Qatar, confirmed that the emir touches briefly on Palestine in the widely shared clip, but doesn’t make any threats related to the current conflict.

Instead the emir, in his remarks, urged the international community to take more steps to address the region’s refugee crisis, news outlets reported at the time.

“The exact translation is: ‘The issue of Palestine, I’ll begin by saying it’s a case of a people uprooted from their lands, and displaced from their nation’,” Jones wrote in an email.

Qatar’s government on Monday confirmed the clip dates to 2017 and is being misrepresented.

“This is yet another case of an online disinformation against Qatar – such a statement has never been made and never would be,” wrote the country’s International Media Office in an email. “Qatar does not politicize its LNG supplies or any economic investment.”

Qatar is one of the world’s top natural gas producers. It controlled the third largest natural gas reserves and was the second largest exporter of liquified natural gas, or LNG, in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration .

What’s more, the country has been working in recent years to use its sizable resources to build ties with other nations, not antagonize them, according to experts.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston-based company that tracks gas prices nationwide, pointed to a deal Qatar’s state energy company announced last week to supply French energy company TotalEnergies with 3.5 million tons of natural gas annually for the next 27 years.