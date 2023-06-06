Italy hasn’t created a ‘Family Pride Month’ in response to LGBTQ+ celebrations

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives for the European Political Community Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, Thursday, June 1, 2023. The Associated Press on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 reported on false claims that Meloni has launched “Family Pride Month” to promote “traditional families” as a counterpoint to events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

CLAIM: Italy’s prime minister has launched “Family Pride Month” to promote “traditional families” as a counterpoint to events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Anti-gay groups and LGBTQ+ advocates in the southern European nation confirm the government has made no such announcement. A longstanding, conservative event known as “Family Day” was held last month in Rome, but it is not sponsored by the government and is mostly focused on opposing abortion and same-sex marriage. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other right wing politicians have attended that daylong event over the years.

THE FACTS: As LGBTQ+ pride celebrations and demonstrations kick off in some parts of the world in June, social media users are claiming that Italy’s conservative government has come up with its own counterprogramming.

They say Meloni has created a new, monthlong celebration of the traditional concept of marriage between a man and a woman.

“Report: Italy PM Giorgia Meloni has decided to counter ‘Pride Month’ by launching ‘Family Pride Month’ which will instead promote traditional family,” wrote one Twitter user in a post that’s been liked or shared more than 32,000 times as of Tuesday.

But neither the prime minister nor other parts of the country’s government has made any such announcement. Meloni’s office did not respond to emails seeking comment, but LGBTQ+ advocates, opponents and other experts confirmed there is no truth to the claim.

“There has been no such announcement by the government and, as far as we know, there has been no proposal either,” said Jacopo Coghe, a spokesperson for Pro Vita & Famiglia, a Rome-based group opposed to abortion and same-sex marriage. “Proof that it is fake news can be found in the fact that no Italian media outlet has ever mentioned it. It is a falsehood that comes straight from abroad.”

Vincenzo Branà, a spokesperson for Arcigay, a prominent LGBTQ+ advocacy group based in Bologna, concurred, adding that the group would strongly oppose such an idea if it ever came to fruition.

Some posts making the false claim even include video clips from a longstanding anti-abortion march in Rome, noted Gabriele Magni, a political science professor and founding director of the LGBTQ+ Politics Research Initiative at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Manifestazione Nazionale per la Vita, or the National Demonstration for Life, was organized in part by the Family Day Association and took place May 20.

Over the years, Magni said, Meloni and other prominent conservatives have participated in the event, which is akin to the anti-abortion March for Life that takes place annually in Washington, D.C.

“The focus has been on opposition to abortion as well as opposition to surrogacy (with a focus on same-sex couples), adoptions for same-sex couples, and same-sex marriage -- all under the umbrella of defending the traditional family and opposing ‘gender ideology’,” he explained in an email.

Spokespersons for the Family Day Association didn’t respond to an email seeking comment, b ut Coghe, of Pro Vita & Famiglia, said creating a “Family Pride Month” to counter pride events isn’t a priority for his organization.

“For one simple reason: we do not request or want symbolic proposals or events, but concrete and persistent policies in order to promote and help the family,” he wrote in an email.

