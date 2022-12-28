Conservationist Jane Goodall’s words on population distorted

CLAIM: Conservationist Jane Goodall said: “We can solve all the world’s problems if we reduce the world population to where it was 500 years ago,” at a World Economic Forum conference.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. This misrepresents Goodall’s remarks and is not a real quote. While she did say many of the world’s environmental problems would be relieved if the population was that of 500 years ago, she did not advocate for depopulation efforts.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a 2-year-old clip of Goodall, a British primatologist, with a misleading caption to suggest she advocated for a scheme to reduce the world’s population to ease the effects of climate change.

The clip, shared on Instagram on Tuesday, shows Goodall speaking about the future of the Amazon rainforest at the 2020 World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland.

In the video, she says: “We cannot hide away from human population growth, because it underlies so many of the other problems. All these things we talk about wouldn’t be a problem if the world was the size of the population that there was 500 years ago.”

But text overlaid on the video in quotes distorts her words by claiming she said: “We can solve all the worlds problems if we reduce the world population to where it was 500 years ago.”

“They don’t even try to hide it anymore folks!” reads the caption on the post, alluding to a more sinister meaning behind her words.

However, the clip’s full audio makes clear Goodall never used the words “reduce,” nor did she advocate for efforts to forcefully reduce the population.

The clip also spread widely in July 2022 alongside baseless claims it proved that the COVID-19 pandemic was manufactured to control population growth.

In reality, Goodall made the statement while appearing at a panel discussion called “Securing a Sustainable Future for the Amazon” at the WEF conference in January 2020. Population growth is only mentioned briefly. The rest of the discussion focused on protecting the rainforest, curbing deforestation and safeguarding local populations.

Goodall, renowned for her expertise on chimpanzees, has also advocated for combating deforestation while protecting local livelihoods.

In the longer clip, which comes about 27 minutes into the discussion, the moderator asks about her partnership with the Trillion Trees project, a forest restoration effort.

“How important is it that the trees that are planted through that are ones which will be valuable enough to go as far as possible to making sure that they are not cut down by local communities or big corporations?” BBC journalist Mishal Husain asks.

Goodall responds by describing the factors that lead to deforestation and how the project aims to tackle those, then lists four “grim things” she says need to be mitigated. Those include poverty, corruption, land overuse and human population growth.

However, she never calls for a population reduction to levels from 500 years ago, as falsely suggested.

In the past, Goodall has instead advocated for measures like better education and women’s empowerment to slow population growth. For example, she addressed this in a video appearance at the Population Matters conference in 2019.

“It’s absurd really, to think that there can be unlimited economic development on a planet with finite natural resources, and the fact that human populations are still growing on this precious population of ours is something that everyone should be aware of,” she said in her message, adding: “It’s been shown all around the world that as women’s education improves family size tends to drop.”

