Differing infant mortality rates in Japan and the US are not connected to vaccine policies

CLAIM: Japan stopped mandatory childhood vaccinations in 1994, vastly improving the country’s infant mortality rate. By contrast, the U.S. has the highest childhood vaccination rate and has “the worst infant mortality rate of the western nations.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Both countries have similar and very high childhood vaccination rates, despite their differing policies. While it’s true that Japan has a lower infant mortality rate than the U.S., public health experts say it is not because of vaccines, which actually reduce death in vaccine-preventable diseases.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a post that compares the infant mortality rates in Japan and the U.S., drawing a false conclusion that they are different due to each country’s laws around vaccines.

The Instagram post claims that after Japan banned the MMR — or measles, mumps and rubella — vaccine and eliminated mandatory vaccines, the infant mortality rate decreased “as a result.” “The United States has the worst infant mortality rate of the western nations and we v@ccinate the most,” it concludes.

While it’s true that Japan’s infant mortality rate is far lower than the United States’, and that childhood vaccines aren’t required in the Asian nation, there is no connection between the two, experts say.

In fact, Japanese children are actually vaccinated at around the same rate — or in some cases, a higher rate — than American kids. And the data shows that vaccines prevent, rather than cause, infant deaths.

“To point to vaccinations as the cause, one would need a randomized clinical trial showing that infant vaccines have increased infant deaths,” said Alice Chen, vice dean for research at the University of Southern California’s Sol Price School of Public Policy. “No such data that I am aware of does that.”

In 1989, cases of aseptic meningitis in children who received a combined vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, prompted lawsuits against the government, forcing it to scrap the mix four years later. However, kids can still be inoculated against the three diseases, just with separate injections.

Japan revised its vaccination law in 1994 to scrap mandatory inoculation. Nevertheless, the country still recommends people get vaccinated and childhood vaccination rates are very high .

For example, in 2022, 99% of Japanese kids had at least one dose of the diphtheria tetanus toxoid and pertussis or DTaP, according to data from the World Health Organization and UNICEF. The rate in the U.S. was 98%.

And in 2021, the vaccination rates for both rubella and the first dose of the measles shot were around 95% for Japan and 92% for the U.S., according to data from WHO and UNICEF . Data for mumps vaccination was not readily available, but it reportedly remains lower in Japan, where it is not classified as a routine inoculation.

Additionally, Japan’s infant mortality rate has gradually decreased over time, not dramatically after 1994, according to the infant mortality rate total estimates from the United Nations Inter-agency group for Child Mortality estimation, a group led by UNICEF.

U.N. data shows Japan’s infant mortality rate was around 1.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, versus approximately 5.4 deaths per 1,000 live births in the U.S, which is indeed higher than most other Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD , nations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2021 that the leading causes of infant death in the U.S. were birth defects, preterm birth and low birth weight, maternal pregnancy complication, sudden infant death syndrome — or SIDS — and injuries such as suffocation.

Emily Oster, a professor in economics at Brown University who researches infant mortality, noted there has been a large decline of infant deaths due to SIDS due to preventative steps parents have taken, such as having infants sleep on their back.

The reasons for these poor outcomes are unclear, though Oster and Chen conducted a study that found higher infant mortality rates in the U.S. versus Europe were driven by those with a lower socioeconomic status.

Researchers have also found racial disparities in infant deaths. The AP reported on a study published last year that shows higher death rates in the U.S. for infants born to Black women who used fertility treatments, such as vitro fertilization or fertility drugs, than white women who did the same — a gap that is much wider than in babies born without those treatments.

