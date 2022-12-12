Photo of Jill Biden edited to add lobster-print shirt

CLAIM: A photo shows first lady Jill Biden wearing a long, bright, lobster-print shirt while walking with President Joe Biden.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. A news photo of the first lady in an all-white outfit has been edited to add the lobster design. The photo, which is publicly available online, shows the Bidens returning from a trip to Camp David in May 2021.

THE FACTS: Following the Dec. 1 White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, where Maine lobster was served, an image of Jill Biden appearing to be dressed in a lobster-patterned garment spread widely on social media platforms.

In the photo, the first lady and the president can be seen walking together on grass. The first lady — appearing to sport the pink, crustacean-themed clothing — is wearing sunglasses, while the president is carrying a bag and a mask.

Many social media users shared the image as if it were real. One tweet with the photo posted Dec. 2 was shared over 4,000 times, and continued to circulate this weekend. “What an embarrassment,” wrote one Twitter user who shared the photo Sunday.

But the image is fishy in more ways than one. The original photo was published by United Press International, a news agency. In this photo, the first lady can be seen wearing an all-white outfit. No lobster-themed clothing is visible. The photo’s caption states that it shows the president and the first lady returning to the White House from Camp David in Washington, D.C., in May 2021.

The Associated Press published similar photos of the Bidens from that moment, in which they can be seen wearing the same outfits in the same location. The AP photos are dated May 23, 2021.

The White House was criticized for serving Maine lobster at the dinner with Macron. The AP reported that Oceana, an international ocean conservation advocacy group, objected to the dish, as Maine lobster fishing was recently declared unsustainable by the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch and the Marine Stewardship Council. Democratic Maine Congressman Jared Golden, meanwhile, rebuked the president on Twitter on Nov. 30 for serving the seafood while regulating local lobstermen “out of business.” Maine lawmakers have criticized potential federal restrictions on the lobster fishing industry aimed at protecting whales.

