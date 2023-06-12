Photo of Trump supporters does not show federal judge assigned to Trump case

CLAIM: A photo shows U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in a “Team Trump” hat.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The photo shows two women at a rally for former President Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 3, 2022. The photo was featured in an article about Cannon, but the story did not claim the image was of Cannon.

THE FACTS: Following news that Cannon had been assigned to the federal criminal case against Trump, social media users began sharing a photo from a rally for the former president, erroneously identifying the judge as one of the attendees.

The photo shows two women wearing cowboy hats with “Team Trump” printed on the front and with red, white and blue stripes painted on their faces.

“Should be a disqualifier. #JudgeCanon,” reads one tweet that shared a cropped version of the photo alongside an actual image of Cannon. It had received more than 5,800 likes and more than 2,700 shares by Monday.

Other users expressed excitement that Cannon, a former federal prosecutor who sits in Fort Pierce, Florida, had allegedly been photographed in pro-Trump merchandise.

But the photo is not of Cannon. It shows two women at a rally Trump held in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in 2022, according to its caption on Getty Images. The women are not identified, but they have different hair color and facial features than Cannon, who at that point had been a federal judge in the Southern District of Florida for almost two years.

The claim was first posted on Twitter by a user who has since taken the tweet down, saying they found it in a Google Images search for “judge aileen cannon.”

That search returns a Slate article about Cannon, which ran three days after the Wilkes-Barre rally. The article included the photo but did not claim either of the women in the image was Cannon. The photo caption initially read, “Trump rallygoers, or members of the judiciary? It’s hard to say,” but was changed on Monday to read, “Trump rallygoers.”

Canon was appointed by Trump in 2020. She faced criticism last year over her decision to grant the former president’s request for an independent arbiter to review documents obtained during an FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which temporarily barred federal agents and prosecutors from doing so. The order, which came two days after the Wilkes-Barre rally, was ultimately thrown out in an opinion by a federal appeals court, which found she had overstepped.

Asked during her 2020 Senate confirmation process whether she had any discussions with anyone, including people at the White House or the Justice Department, about loyalty to President Trump, Cannon replied “No,” in a written response.

The Southern District of Florida did not immediately return a request for comment.

