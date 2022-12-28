Posts claiming to depict Kim Kardashian’s daughter’s art are edited

CLAIM: Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram Story showing that her eldest daughter drew a beheaded person, as well as five graves where four people and a dog were buried.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This image has been edited to add a screengrab from “Scary Movie 3” and shared as a joke. In the real post from February 2021, Kardashian’s daughter’s art featured a mountain.

THE FACTS: A nearly 2-year-old Instagram post from the reality TV superstar and entrepreneur has long been fodder for internet memes, but this week many social media users shared a joke version of the post as real.

The edited image circulating with tens of thousands of shares on Twitter resembles an Instagram Story post from Kardashian. It features a child-like drawing of a headless person spurting blood, with several dead people and a dead dog lying in graves below.

Text is overlaid on the image, reading, “My little artist North,” suggesting that Kardashian’s eldest daughter created the morbid artwork.

Commenters on Instagram and Twitter responded as though the image was real.

However, an internet search for the image reveals that Kardashian’s daughter’s real artwork, posted to her Instagram account in February 2021 with the same text showed an intricate mountain landscape, not a gruesome scene.

Those posts are no longer online, but the mountain painting can be seen in a Vogue video interview with Kardashian in early 2022.

News articles at the time discussed how many internet users questioned whether North, then 7 years old, created such an advanced painting. Kardashian responded to the claims, explaining that her daughter had taken a “serious oil painting class” and that the painting had taken “several weeks to complete.”

An entry for the painting also appears on the online meme encyclopedia Know Your Meme . The site explains that internet users in disbelief that Kardashian’s daughter created the painting have poked fun at it by comparing North’s work to their own or ironically claiming famous paintings were hers.

The recent version that made the rounds online subbed in a grim drawing that was originally featured in the comedy-horror flick “Scary Movie 3.”

A representative for Kardashian didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.