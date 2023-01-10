Video of Spanish king shaking head at paratrooper blends two clips

CLAIM: Video shows Spain’s King Felipe VI shaking his head in disapproval after a paratrooper crashes into a metal lamp post.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The king was shaking his head as the flag of Spain became detached from its mast after it was hoisted, not at a paratrooper’s mishap. The video is edited to make the two separate clips look like they go together.

THE FACTS: An Instagram video with massive attention on the platform this week edits together two unrelated clips to misleadingly suggest Spain’s king shook his head in disapproval at a parachuting accident.

The video, which amassed more than 194,000 likes on Instagram in three days, shows a paratrooper carrying a Spanish flag while flying over a large crowd. As the paratrooper descends to land, his parachute gets caught on a lamp post.

The video then cuts to Felipe, who appears to look up at the crash during a salute, then shake his head with a frown on his face.

However, a reverse-image search of screenshots from the popular video reveals it is actually made up of two videos — one from June 2019 and one from October 2019.

The clip of the king shaking his head was pulled from footage of an Armed Forces Day parade in Seville, Spain, on June 1, 2019. The full video, available on YouTube from the Spanish news outlet El País, shows he was shaking his head at a flag that became partially detached from its mast during a flag ceremony at the event.

The clip of the paratrooper’s crash was filmed at a National Day parade in Madrid on Oct. 12, 2019. Several news outlets at the time covered the incident, reporting that the parachutist was able to get to the ground unharmed.

Footage from the day shows that Felipe, his family and attending crowds watched and applauded the paratrooper.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.