Animal cells used to create lab-grown meat are not cancerous, experts say

A prepared dish of Good Meat's cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda, Calif., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The Agriculture Department issued final approvals Wednesday, June 21 to California firms Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell the products, known as “lab grown” or “cultivated” meat. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A prepared dish of Good Meat’s cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda, Calif., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Animal cells used to make lab-grown meat are not cancerous and such products are safe to eat, contrary to online claims. They can divide indefinitely, as cancer cells do, but would need to exhibit other traits in order to be considered cancerous.

Jeff Chiu/AP

By Melissa Goldin
 
CLAIM: Lab-grown meat is made out of cancerous animal cells.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Meat grown in labs is made using cells taken from animals, but those cells are not cancerous and there are many safeguards in place to ensure that the end product is safe to consume, experts told The Associated Press. The false claim stems from the fact that, like cancer cells, those used in lab-grown meat often go through a process that allows them to divide indefinitely. But cells must exhibit other traits to be considered cancerous.

THE FACTS: Following recent news that two companies were given the go-ahead to sell lab-grown meat in the U.S., some social media users are falsely claiming that the products are made from a dangerous source.

One TikTok video, which had received more than 587,000 views by Friday, falsely states that the companies behind the products realized that “cancer cells” are the best source for “fast-replicating cells,” and so are using those as the “base” of the meat.

“Lab grown meat is being cultivated from animal’s cancer cells because they replicate fastest,” reads a Facebook post.

But this is categorically untrue, experts say.

“You would never under any circumstance take a tumor out of an animal and use that to manufacture meat,” said Elliot Swartz, principal scientist at the Good Food Institute, a nonprofit think tank, whose work is focused on cultivated meat.

Many companies that make lab-grown meat — also called “cell-cultivated” or “cultured” meat — start out by taking cells from different parts of an animal, including muscle or skin tissue.

The false claim stems from the fact that these cells are then put through a process called immortalization, which allows them to replicate indefinitely. This means companies do not have to continually create cell lines from scratch, allowing for higher-scale production.

Cancer cells are also considered immortalized, but that is only one trait that makes them cancerous. Other characteristics that can indicate cancer in cells include unpredictable, uncontrollable behavior or the creation of separate blood vessels, Swartz said. But cells intentionally immortalized to create lab-grown meat have behavior that is, by necessity, predictable and controllable.

“All cancers are immortalized, but not all immortalized cells are cancer,” Swartz said. “So it’s sort of like how not all rectangles are squares.”

Joe Regenstein, a professor emeritus of food science at Cornell University, and Marion Nestle, a professor emerita of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University, agreed that the claim spreading on social media is inaccurate.

The Agriculture Department on June 21 gave two California companies — Upside Foods and Good Meat — the green light to sell lab-grown meat in the U.S. This move came months after the Food and Drug Administration deemed that products from both companies are safe to eat.

And lab-grown meat is subject to food safety regulations, just as any other food product would be. For example, extensive research and testing ensures that cells used to produce the meat have been proven to maintain their stability and safety, Swartz said. Clean and controlled environments means that there is less risk of contaminants and foodborne pathogens, he added.

Upside Foods and Good Meat both said in separate statements that their use of immortalized cells presents no risk to consumers. The companies pointed out that safety data on their manufacturing processes is publicly available in documentation provided to the FDA.
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.