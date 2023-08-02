No, lab-grown chicken is not made using human cells

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
AP Fact Check

No, lab-grown chicken is not made using human cells

Chef Zach Tyndall prepares Good Meat's cultivated chicken at the Eat Just office in Alameda, Calif., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Lab-grown chicken is made using cells taken from chickens, not humans. But some on social media are claiming otherwise. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Chef Zach Tyndall prepares Good Meat’s cultivated chicken at the Eat Just office in Alameda, Calif., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Lab-grown chicken is made using cells taken from chickens, not humans. But some on social media are claiming otherwise. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By Melissa Goldin
 
Share

CLAIM: Lab-grown chicken that was recently approved for sale in restaurants is made from human cells.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The two California companies that have been cleared by the Agriculture Department to sell lab-grown chicken in the U.S. — Good Meat and Upside Foods — told The Associated Press that each of their products are made using cells taken from chickens, not humans. This fact is also reflected in documents both companies submitted to the Food and Drug Administration as part of the agency’s safety evaluation process.

THE FACTS: More than a month after Good Meat and Upside Foods were given the green light to offer their lab-grown chicken to U.S. consumers, some on social media are falsely claiming that the products have an unappetizing origin.

“The lab grown ‘chicken’ that was recently approved to be sold at restaurants is actually grown from human cells,” reads one popular Facebook post published this week. “Research it.”

Other news
AP News Verification
Daughter of WEF founder did not warn that permanent climate lockdowns are coming
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to guests during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
‘Barbie’ is a hit. But it didn’t make more money in a day than Ron DeSantis has ever raised
FILE - President Barack Obama plays golf with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, right, Dec. 24, 2014, on the Marine Corps Base Hawaii's Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course in Kaneohe, Hawaii during the Obama family vacation. Najib Razak on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 was Malaysia’s first former prime minister to go to prison -- a mighty fall for a veteran British-educated politician whose father and uncle were the country’s second and third prime ministers, respectively. The 1MDB financial scandal that brought him down was not just a personal blow but shook the stranglehold his United Malays National Organization party had over Malaysian politics. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Obama’s bandaged fingers don’t suggest a role in his chef’s death. It’s golf tape for blisters

But this is completely false, the companies and government records confirm.

Lab-grown meat — also called “cell-cultivated” or “cultured” meat — is created in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. When ready, the meat is then formed into shapes such as cutlets, sausages or nuggets.

Carrie Kabat, a spokesperson for Good Meat, and Brooke Whitney, a spokesperson for Upside Foods, both confirmed in separate emails that their lab-grown chicken is made using animal cells, not human ones.

The Agriculture Department on June 21 gave the two companies the go-ahead to sell lab-grown chicken in the U.S. This move came months after the FDA deemed that products from both companies are safe to eat.

Documentation submitted by both companies to the FDA as part of the agency’s safety evaluation process clearly describes how their lab-grown chicken is made.

“Chicken embryonic primary cells were obtained by removing the embryonic torso of 10-day old embryos, followed by mincing of the tissue and placement of the cells in culture,” reads Good Meat’s submission. “Clusters of morphologically uniform cells were then selected to generate the immortalized chicken cells.”

Upside Foods similarly states: “The process described in this submission currently uses two cell lines isolated from chicken tissues that are routinely consumed as food, including a myoblast cell line derived from muscle tissue, and a fibroblast-like cell line derived from skin tissue of two mid-stage fertilized eggs.”

Both companies use a process called immortalization, which allows the chicken cells to replicate indefinitely. This means that they do not have to continually create cell lines from scratch, allowing for high-scale production.

Elliot Swartz, principal scientist at the Good Food Institute think tank whose work is focused on cultivated meat, told the AP that the FDA would never approve a cultivated meat product grown from human cells.

He noted that Good Meat and Upside Foods also used a molecular biology technique called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, to confirm that the cells in their products come from chickens, a process that is described in the FDA documentation submitted by both companies.

In this case, a PCR test amplifies, or copies, small segments of the products’ DNA unique to chickens, in order to create a sufficient amount for analysis. If the test sample is positive, Swartz explained, the origin can be confirmed.

Both Good Meat and Upside Foods stated in their FDA submissions that PCR tests confirmed the origin of their lab-grown chicken as natural chicken.
___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.