No, lab-grown chicken is not made using human cells

CLAIM: Lab-grown chicken that was recently approved for sale in restaurants is made from human cells.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The two California companies that have been cleared by the Agriculture Department to sell lab-grown chicken in the U.S. — Good Meat and Upside Foods — told The Associated Press that each of their products are made using cells taken from chickens, not humans. This fact is also reflected in documents both companies submitted to the Food and Drug Administration as part of the agency’s safety evaluation process.

THE FACTS: More than a month after Good Meat and Upside Foods were given the green light to offer their lab-grown chicken to U.S. consumers, some on social media are falsely claiming that the products have an unappetizing origin.

“The lab grown ‘chicken’ that was recently approved to be sold at restaurants is actually grown from human cells,” reads one popular Facebook post published this week. “Research it.”

But this is completely false, the companies and government records confirm.

Lab-grown meat — also called “cell-cultivated” or “cultured” meat — is created in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. When ready, the meat is then formed into shapes such as cutlets, sausages or nuggets.

Carrie Kabat, a spokesperson for Good Meat, and Brooke Whitney, a spokesperson for Upside Foods, both confirmed in separate emails that their lab-grown chicken is made using animal cells, not human ones.

The Agriculture Department on June 21 gave the two companies the go-ahead to sell lab-grown chicken in the U.S. This move came months after the FDA deemed that products from both companies are safe to eat.

Documentation submitted by both companies to the FDA as part of the agency’s safety evaluation process clearly describes how their lab-grown chicken is made.

“Chicken embryonic primary cells were obtained by removing the embryonic torso of 10-day old embryos, followed by mincing of the tissue and placement of the cells in culture,” reads Good Meat’s submission. “Clusters of morphologically uniform cells were then selected to generate the immortalized chicken cells.”

Upside Foods similarly states: “The process described in this submission currently uses two cell lines isolated from chicken tissues that are routinely consumed as food, including a myoblast cell line derived from muscle tissue, and a fibroblast-like cell line derived from skin tissue of two mid-stage fertilized eggs.”

Both companies use a process called immortalization, which allows the chicken cells to replicate indefinitely. This means that they do not have to continually create cell lines from scratch, allowing for high-scale production.

Elliot Swartz, principal scientist at the Good Food Institute think tank whose work is focused on cultivated meat, told the AP that the FDA would never approve a cultivated meat product grown from human cells.

He noted that Good Meat and Upside Foods also used a molecular biology technique called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, to confirm that the cells in their products come from chickens, a process that is described in the FDA documentation submitted by both companies.

In this case, a PCR test amplifies, or copies, small segments of the products’ DNA unique to chickens, in order to create a sufficient amount for analysis. If the test sample is positive, Swartz explained, the origin can be confirmed.

Both Good Meat and Upside Foods stated in their FDA submissions that PCR tests confirmed the origin of their lab-grown chicken as natural chicken.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.