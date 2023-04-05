No, London gallery isn’t removing painting for Putin likeness

A general view shows the National Gallery and Trafalgar Square in London, Monday, Jan. 24, 2011. Social media users are falsely claiming that a painting by Jan van Eyck is being removed from the gallery because it resembles Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

CLAIM: The National Gallery in London is removing a portrait by Jan van Eyck due to complaints that the painting resembles Russian President Vladimir Putin.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The painting is still on display at the National Gallery in London and there are no plans to remove it from the museum, a spokesperson for the museum confirmed to The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing an image of “The Arnolfini Portrait” -- an oil painting by artist Jan van Eyck from 1434 -- to claim that the museum that houses it wants to remove the art due to complaints that the subject resembles Putin.

The painting depicts a man with sharp facial features wearing a large black hat and holding hands with a woman in a long green dress. The photo shared online annotates the image adding an arrow to the man’s face.

One Twitter post with more than 10,000 likes shared the image with a caption that reads: “BELIEVE IT OR NOT A London gallery wants to remove a painting by Jan van Eyck after frequent complaints from visitors about the likeness of the figure in the painting to Putin”

While some say the man in the portrait has some sharp facial features resembling Putin, the photo was painted hundreds of years ago. And the claim that the portrait is being removed from the museum is completely false.

“The Arnolfini Portrait” is housed in the National Gallery in London. The painting’s full title is “Portrait of Giovanni(?) Arnolfini and his Wife,” according to Esmee Wright, a spokesperson for the museum.

Wright confirmed that the work of art is still on display in the museum. “There are no plans to remove this painting from display,” Wright wrote in an email to the AP.

There were also no announcements or press releases from the gallery announcing the painting would be removed on its website.

The claim was originally published March 30 on a Russian media website and spread to other Russian outlets without any confirmation from the gallery.

According to The National Gallery’s website, “The Arnolfini Portrait” was one of Van Eyck’s most famous works and first went on display in the museum in 1843.

