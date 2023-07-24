A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
AP Fact Check

Claim that Luke Bryan pulled his videos from CMT originated as satire

Luke Bryan performs during Day 3 at the Windy City Smokeout festival, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Luke Bryan performs during Day 3 at the Windy City Smokeout festival, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. Social media users are sharing a made-up story claiming Bryan has pulled his music videos from Country Music Television.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

By Angelo Fichera
 
CLAIM: Country singer Luke Bryan pulled his videos from Country Music Television and said, “Time for the Bud Light treatment.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. That claim originated on a website that publishes made-up, satirical content.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing the claim after CMT pulled a Jason Aldean music video in response to an outcry over the video’s lyrics and setting — a courthouse that was the site of the 1927 mob lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager named Henry Choate.

“Luke Bryan just pulled his videos off CMT to support Jason Aldean,” one popular tweet reads. “Good for him. Every country singer should do this. CMT is woke garbage.”

Multiple Facebook posts also shared the claim.

“Luke Bryan Pulls His Videos From CMT: ‘Time For The Bud Light Treatment,’” the posts read, seemingly referencing boycotts of Bud Light over the brand’s partnership with a transgender influencer.

In reality, that text is the headline on a July 20 post published by the satirical Dunning-Kruger Times website. It is part of America’s Last Line of Defense, a network of websites that creates fictional stories as “parody,” as its “About Us” page makes clear.

The website’s domain refers to the Dunning-Kruger effect, a cognitive bias concept in which people with little knowledge in a given area overestimate what they know. The same website published a made-up story about country singer Garth Brooks that was amplified on Twitter by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last month. The Republican later deleted his tweet.

A CMT spokesperson confirmed that the claim about Bryan pulling his videos from the network was false. A representative for Bryan did not immediately return a request for comment.

___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.