The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
June CPI report
AP Fact Check

Parody tweet about the Titanic submersible falsely attributed to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to reporters ahead of a campaign rally by former President Donald Trump on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C.&nbsp;Social media users are sharing a tweet about the Titan submersible from a parody account falsely claiming that it's a real statement from Greene.&nbsp;(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to reporters ahead of a campaign rally by former President Donald Trump on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. Social media users are sharing a tweet about the Titan submersible from a parody account falsely claiming that it’s a real statement from Greene. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Meg Kinnard/AP

By Karena Phan
 
Share

CLAIM: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene published a Twitter post reading, “How can the Titanic submersible run out of air if you breathe both in and out? I feel like this is more fake news BS.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Greene has never tweeted this statement and there is no evidence she ever made such a comment. A spokesperson for the congresswoman also confirmed to The Associated Press that the quote is fake. The fabricated quote stemmed from a parody account on Twitter that impersonates Greene.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a quote from a parody Twitter account, claiming it was an authentic tweet from the Republican Georgia congresswoman.

Other news
Members of the official media set up their camera position at the plenary hall of the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center ahead for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023 in northern China's Tianjin Municipality, Monday, June 26, 2023. Social media users are sharing a video misrepresenting remarks Eswar Prasad, an economics professor from Cornell University, made at the event about the benefits and the dangers of central bank digital currencies. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)<br/><br/>
Video doesn’t show World Economic Forum speaker calling for a cashless society
CLAIM: A video shows a “World Economic Forum agent” calling for a cashless society and saying those determined “less desirable” will be locked out.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the chamber after the Republican-controlled House voted along party lines to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, June 21, 2023. A surprise effort by hard-right House Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden has been sidelined for now, but the ability of Boebert to force the issue to a House vote demonstrates the ever-escalating challenge Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling his his own Republican majority.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Lauren Boebert filed articles of impeachment against Biden. That doesn’t mean he was impeached
CLAIM: President Joe Biden was impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors in June 2023.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Biden has not been impeached.
Spectators watch swimming finals at the Aquatic Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Friday, April 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Social media posts falsely suggest Australian birth-rate drop was caused by COVID vaccines
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. DeSantis is defending an anti-LGBTQ video his campaign shared online that attacks rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people, despite some of his fellow Republicans calling it homophobic. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)
No, Ron DeSantis’ high school yearbook quote does not mention ‘Sir-Mixes-a-Lot’
CLAIM: The quote below Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ high school yearbook photo reads: “My Mount Rushmore is Jesus, Sir-Mixes-a-Lot, and Nintendo 64.”

“How can the Titanic submersible run out of air if you breathe both in and out? I feel like this is more fake news BS,” reads a quote overlaying a photo of Greene, referencing the Titanic-bound craft that recently imploded, killing five. The image was shared on Instagram where it had over 1,000 likes as of Wednesday.

The same account shared another image of a tweet with the same statement, which appears to be from an account with the handle “@RepMTG_Press”

@RepMTG_Press is a real account, but it’s clear from its bio and title that it is a parody account. The parody account tweeted the message on June 22.

There is no record of the real Greene ever tweeting this statement from her account.

Nick Dyer, a spokesperson for Greene, confirmed in an email to the AP that the tweet was not from her account.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.