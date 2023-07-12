Parody tweet about the Titanic submersible falsely attributed to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
CLAIM: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene published a Twitter post reading, “How can the Titanic submersible run out of air if you breathe both in and out? I feel like this is more fake news BS.”
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Greene has never tweeted this statement and there is no evidence she ever made such a comment. A spokesperson for the congresswoman also confirmed to The Associated Press that the quote is fake. The fabricated quote stemmed from a parody account on Twitter that impersonates Greene.
THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a quote from a parody Twitter account, claiming it was an authentic tweet from the Republican Georgia congresswoman.
“How can the Titanic submersible run out of air if you breathe both in and out? I feel like this is more fake news BS,” reads a quote overlaying a photo of Greene, referencing the Titanic-bound craft that recently imploded, killing five. The image was shared on Instagram where it had over 1,000 likes as of Wednesday.
The same account shared another image of a tweet with the same statement, which appears to be from an account with the handle “@RepMTG_Press”
@RepMTG_Press is a real account, but it’s clear from its bio and title that it is a parody account. The parody account tweeted the message on June 22.
There is no record of the real Greene ever tweeting this statement from her account.
Nick Dyer, a spokesperson for Greene, confirmed in an email to the AP that the tweet was not from her account.
