Thousands of children are not missing in Maui

A burned vehicle sits on the side of the road outside of Lahaina earlier this month in the wake of the August 8 wildfires which killed at least 97 people on Maui, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Thousands of children are not missing following the tragedy, despite claims otherwise on social media. (Anabella Funk/The Union via AP)

By Melissa Goldin
 
CLAIM: Thousands of children are missing following the deadly wildfires in Maui.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Lists compiled by the Maui Police Department and the FBI contained the name of only one minor who was unaccounted for following the August fires. The child was later identified as a victim of the blaze.

THE FACTS: False claims that thousands of children remain missing after wildfires swept across Maui in early August are still spreading on social media, despite evidence to the contrary.

“What happened to the missing children of Maui?” asks one Instagram post which includes footage from the wildfires and their aftermath. “According to some adamant news sources, only 122 names remain ‘unaccounted’ for.”

A tweet similarly states: “Not forgetting the 2000 missing children from Maui.”

But just one child was ever officially reported as missing when official lists were released.

A list of people unaccounted for after the wildfires released by the Maui Police Department and the FBI on Sept. 1 named 385 people, only one of whom was a minor. It has since been confirmed that he died in the wildfires, according to local news reports. No other minors were included on four subsequent lists, including the most recent, which was released on Sept. 29 and names only 12 people.

More than 3,200 people were initially reported missing, according to a County of Maui press release. The Maui Police Department and the FBI first released a list of 388 validated missing individuals on Aug. 24, though this list did not yet denote whether individuals were minors.

“Unfortunately, not all information is accurate or unbiased, and it is not uncommon for those who wish to cause panic to sensationalize events or present partial information that may not accurately reflect the reality of a situation,” Alana Pico, a Maui Police Department spokesperson, wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

The Hawaii Department of Education is tracking students whose schools have been affected by the wildfires as they choose alternate education options. It noted in an Aug. 24 report that out of 3,001 students who had pre-registered at Lahaina public schools prior to the wildfires, 2,025 had not re-enrolled at another public school or opted for distance learning as of Aug. 21. The most recent data states that as of Oct. 3, the Department of Education had not achieved some form of active contact with just 13 students.

Officials previously said they believed at least 115 people had died in the Maui wildfires, but that number dropped to at least 97 after testing discovered multiple DNA samples from some of the victims. The wildfires are the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

