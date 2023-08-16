A video of green lights over Hawaii is from January and is unrelated to the fires on Maui

CLAIM: A video of green lights illuminating the night sky in Hawaii was taken before the recent Maui wildfires.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The video does show green lights over Hawaii but it was from January 2023, not right before the fire. The original video was captured by a livestream from a camera on the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan’s Subaru Telescope. The observatory said at the time that a Chinese satellite was the likely source of the lights.

THE FACTS: Social media users have been misrepresenting videos and images unrelated to the wildfires in an effort to push baseless conspiracy theories that they were part of a nefarious government plot.

The latest iteration is a video of green light beams in lines, moving as if they were scanning in the night sky. “Before Wildfire started in Hawaii,” reads a caption overlaying the video in a post on Instagram.

But the video is unrelated to the Maui wildfires and was captured on Jan 28, 2023, long before the fires.

The footage was originally captured by the Subaru-Asahi Star camera , which live streams the night sky from the Subaru Telescope on the Hawaiian mountain of Mauna Kea. The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, which runs the telescope, published the video on the Subaru Telescope YouTube channel that day.

The observatory initially reported that the laser was believed to be from NASA’s ICESat-2 satellite . But it published an update on Feb. 6 to say that scientists working on the ICESat-2 found that the lights did not come from their craft, and believe they instead likely emanated from a Chinese satellite called Daqi-1.

Daqi-1’s main mission is to monitor carbon dioxide levels and detect atmospheric aerosols, according to OSCAR, a resource developed by the World Meteorological Organization.

