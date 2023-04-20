Impersonator, not Mayo Clinic doctor, tweeted about misdiagnosing pregnancies

CLAIM: A Mayo Clinic doctor tweeted about purposely misdiagnosing the pregnancies of former President Donald Trump’s supporters to influence them to have abortions.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This years-old tweet came from an impersonator account, not a real Mayo Clinic employee. THE FACTS: An Instagram post amassing more than 26,000 likes this week resurfaced the false claim, which dates to 2018.

The post included a screenshot of a tweet posted by the account posing as a Mayo Clinic doctor.

“When Trump supporters come to my office at the Mayo Clinic, I love misdiagnosing their healthy pregnancies as ectopic so they have to abort their white fetuses,” it read.

But the post wasn’t shared by a real Mayo Clinic physician. Mayo Clinic spokesperson Lee Aase told The Associated Press at the time that the tweet came from a troll account.

“There is no doctor by this name at the Mayo Clinic,” Aase said. “There is absolutely nothing to it.”

The Twitter account posted several joke tweets and identified itself as parody in its bio, according to an archived version of the account available online.

