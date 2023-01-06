Mel Gibson is not working on a film about the Rothschilds

FILE - Mel Gibson, right, accepts the award for Best Picture for "Braveheart" at the 68th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Monday, March 25, 1996. The Associated Press reported on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 about false claims that Gibson planned to direct a film about the wealthy Rothschild family. (AP Photo/Eric Draper, File)

CLAIM: Mel Gibson is directing a film about the wealthy Rothschild family



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A spokesperson for the Mad Max star says he’s never been involved in developing a movie about the wealthy Jewish family, and has no plans to direct such a film. Gibson was briefly linked to a role in “Rothchild,” a dark comedy about New York’s elite. The film, which was unrelated to the real life family, never materialized.

THE FACTS: Social media users are reviving claims that Gibson plans to helm a film about the international banking dynasty.

Many suggest the once ubiquitous action hero, whose career stalled following antisemitic and racist tirades in the 2000s, is receiving pushback for his efforts.

The Rothschild’s wealth was accumulated over the centuries in Europe through banking and finance, making them a frequent target for antisemitic conspiracy theories.

“Mel Gibson directing film about the Rothschild Family and hitting the NEW WORLD ORDER!,” reads one widely shared post. “With every single mention of the Rothschild family the media around the world has already declared war on the director and wants to stop not only the production of the film, but punish Gibson himself.”

“This will never see the light of day as much as I’d like it too be,” wrote one prominent former MLB star who shared a screengrab of the post on Instagram. His post has been liked more than 3,500 times.

But Gibson’s publicist, Alan Nierob, said his client has never been linked to any film about the family, noting the rumor has made the rounds before.

“This is all made up information that was responded to quite a few years ago,” he said in an email Friday. “Nothing happening now, then or in the future.”

Nierob said he wasn’t sure why the claim was resurfacing now. Gibson faced backlash in 2019 when he was attached to a film called “Rothchild,” with actor Shia LaBeouf.

But that film wasn’t about the real life Rothschilds, even if the name of the fictional family at the center of it was similar.

Gibson was also not set to direct the film, but was to play the grandfather of LeBeouf’s protagonist, Becket Rothchild, according to news reports at the time.

The dark comedy, which was ultimately never made, was about the black sheep of a wealthy family trying to reclaim his birthright, Variety reported. Gibson’s patriarch was purportedly the villain of the film.

The 67-year-old has had a strained relationship with Jewish organizations since his 2004 blockbuster “The Passion of the Christ,” which some criticized for portraying Jews as responsible for the death of Jesus.

He also made antisemitic remarks during an arrest in 2006, and racist and sexist statements he made to a former girlfriend were recorded and publicized in 2010.

