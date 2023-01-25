Mexico: Visa requirements for Russians haven’t been eliminated

CLAIM: Mexico is planning to soon eliminate visa requirements for Russian nationals seeking to enter the country.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Mexico’s ambassador to Russia says discussions between the two nations about mutually dropping visa requirements have been ongoing for years, but no agreement has been finalized. Eduardo Villegas Megías, Mexico’s ambassador to Russia, says there’s been no movement in the talks as Mexico remains neutral in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

THE FACTS: As Russia’s war in Ukraine approaches a full year next month, social media users this week are trumpeting an alleged new benefit for Russian traveling abroad: relaxed visa requirements for entering Mexico.

“Mexico will introduce a visa-free regime with Russia. Currently, active consultations are taking place on this issue. - Mexican embassy in Moscow,” one Twitter user wrote, suggesting confirmation of the news comes directly from Mexican diplomats. The post has been liked or shared more than 1,500 times as of Tuesday.

“Mexico is now looking at a visa free arrangement with Russia,” a Facebook user wrote. “It’ll be interesting to see America’s reaction when Russian missiles are stationed in Mexico.”

But while Mexico and Russia have made commitments to such an arrangement in recent years, nothing has been finalized, according to Megias.

“This project has been going on for years. These topics generally take a long time,” Megias told The Associated Press in Spanish via direct messages on Twitter. “However, the current situation does not allow us to continue this path for now.”

Despite what users claim on social media, he said discussions around visas aren’t currently active because Mexico has taken a neutral stance in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“At this moment, there are no conditions to modify the migration agreement,” Megias wrote in Twitter messages. “Mexico has reiterated its position of neutrality in the face of the conflict.”

Additionally, no announcement of an accord between the two nations has been posted on the website or social media accounts for Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry’s press office didn’t respond to requests for comment this week.

Mexican and Russian officials had expressed interest in loosening visa requirements to encourage more travel between the countries when Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obradorv was first elected in 2018.

Since then, however, the leftist politician has declared Mexico will remain neutral in Russia’s war and voted in favor of a United Nations resolution condemning the invasion.

At the same time, Obrador, of the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional Party, has slammed NATO’s policies toward the war as “immoral” and refused to join international sanctions against Russia or send aid to Ukraine.

Megias noted that since 2010 Russian nationals have been able to obtain a Mexican visa electronically and free of charge, whereas Mexicans must still go to the Russian embassy in Mexico in person and pay a fee for a visa to Russia.

“As far as I am concerned, this issue has been discussed on various occasions with the Russian authorities,” Megias wrote. “For years there has been no progress, although there’s interest in eliminating the requirement for a travel visa.”

Spokespersons for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told Russian state news agency Tass that “work is currently underway on draft projects regarding visa-free agreements” with a number of Latin American and Middle Eastern nations.

The minister specifically cited Mexico, noting similar agreements are also in the works with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and some Caribbean island nations.

If anything, the misleading claims demonstrate how Russia, throughout the war in Ukraine, has sought to show it’s still strengthening its ties across the globe, including in America’s backyard, said Evan Ellis, a Latin America expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in D.C.

“I interpret this as the Russians trying to put some life into an initiative that had never gone anywhere, but maybe some in diplomatic circles in Mexico were politely not declaring dead,” he wrote in an email. “This is likely consistent with Russian disinformation, trying to leverage ambiguities in diplomatic discourse to show a lack of, or decrease in Russian diplomatic isolation.”



