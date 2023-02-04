Microwave oven use not linked to colon cancer

CLAIM: Colon cancer rates are on the rise because people absorb toxins from their microwave ovens.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The microwave energy that the appliances emit is not capable of causing cancer, experts told The Associated Press. While the rate of colorectal cancer among young people has increased in recent years, this trend is unrelated to microwave use, according to a colon cancer advocacy group.

THE FACTS: A misleading social media post this week recycled rumors about microwave ovens that have persisted since the technology’s development more than 50 years ago.

“Doctors say colon cancer is on the rise due to toxins absorbed while cooking food on the microwave,” read an Instagram post, illustrated with an image of a microwave and a colon. The post received nearly 25,000 likes.

“Cancer occurs when certain cells grow out of control and spread through the body. High-energy radiation, such as microwaves, can cause this damage and may lead to cancer over time,” the post’s caption adds.

But that misrepresents how microwave ovens work.

Microwaves, which are relatively weak, are in a category of radiation called non-ionizing radiation. They’re only strong enough to make the atoms in water molecules vibrate, and this vibration is what cooks the food in a microwave oven.

As Dr. Richard Frock, an assistant professor of radiation oncology at Stanford Medical School, explained, the other category, ionizing radiation, is powerful enough to make individual atoms more reactive. Ionizing radiation is the harmful kind, associated with X-rays and nuclear waste.

“Cancer causality is complicated,” Frock said in an email. But the reactions brought on by ionizing radiation are what cause the damage that can lead to cancer, he confirmed. Microwaves aren’t capable of causing those chain reactions, which is why they can’t harm human cells in the same way, he told the AP.

Tim Rebbeck, a professor of cancer prevention at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, agreed, saying microwaves simply aren’t intense enough to lead to cancer.

“The kind of radiation that microwaves give off doesn’t penetrate into the colon and doesn’t have the capacity to cause DNA damage,” Rebbeck said.

Marcie Klein, senior vice president of prevention at the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, said there is “no evidence at all linking microwave ovens to colon cancer.”

The rates of colon cancer among Americans overall have been decreasing, according to the advocacy group, though the disease has become increasingly more common in people under 50 years old. Klein said the uptick in younger patients could be driven by several factors, such as obesity, smoking or lack of access to health care — but there is “absolutely no correlation” to microwave oven use.

Exposure to a large amount of microwave radiation, such as from a microwave with a broken door, could cause burns, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The agency, which regulates microwave ovens, requires that they be designed to prevent radiation leaks.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.