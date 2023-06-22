Military vehicles in downtown Philadelphia were part of a Flag Day celebration

CLAIM: A video showing large armored vehicles moving through downtown Philadelphia suggests looming military activity within the U.S.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The military vehicles were there for the city’s Stripes and Stars Festival, a Flag Day celebration, a public affairs officer for the Pennsylvania National Guard told The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: Social media users this week shared a video of military vehicles in Philadelphia to baselessly suggest it is evidence of a wave of suspicious military activity across the U.S.

The video shows two large military vehicles and a military truck on Walnut Street in the city’s downtown. In the background of the video, the storefront of Govberg Jewelers on 16th Street can be seen. Social media users shared the video on Twitter and TikTok.

“Philadelphia, USA Filmed yesterday - armoured vehicles moving through another city. You’re not telling me this is simply a national military training exercise,” reads one post from last Saturday sharing the video on Twitter.

“This was Philadelphia yesterday. I am Told that they are strategically placing equipment all over the country and even in Canada,” reads another post from the same day sharing the video on Twitter which has more than 10,000 likes as of Thursday.

But the reason for the military vehicles’ presence in Philadelphia was far less diabolical than suggested. The vehicles were on their way to be displayed to the public for the Stripes and Stars Festival, a celebration of Flag Day and the Army’s 248th birthday.

The Pennsylvania National Guard had personnel and equipment present for the June 14 event, Major Travis Mueller, a public affairs officer for the state’s National Guard told The Associated Press.

The event took place at Independence Hall, Betsy Ross House, the National Constitution Center and Christ Church Burial Ground. The military vehicles were in front of Independence Hall for the day.

“We typically put some of our vehicles on display at public events we’re invited to, to give members of the public a chance to view our equipment first-hand,” Mueller said in an email.

It’s also not uncommon to see training or military vehicles being transported around the country, especially this time of year. The U.S. Air and Army National Guards drill at least one weekend a month, explained Deidre Forster, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Guard.

“Summer is when many units may be doing specialized training, but this activity is routine,” Forster wrote in an email. “The National Guard drills to prepare for missions both domestic and overseas.”

Other social media posts promoting suggestions of suspicious military activity misrepresented footage of a military aircraft near San Francisco ahead of a planned visit by President Joe Biden on Monday, and a clip of a train carrying military vehicles in Montreal, Canada.

