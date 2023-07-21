No, Mitt Romney has not threatened to leave the GOP

CLAIM: U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney is threatening to leave the Republican Party and join the rival Democratic Party.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Utah senator’s office said there is “zero truth” to the notion and confirmed the former GOP presidential candidate remains a registered Republican. In April he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission that he’d be seeking re-election as a Republican.

THE FACTS: Social media users are claiming Romney has put his political party on notice that he might defect.

“Senator #MittRomney Threatens to Leave Republican Party and Join Democrats,” wrote one Twitter user in a widely shared post.

“News for him he always been a democrat pretending to be a Conservative,” added another Twitter.

But Romney’s Senate office dismissed the posts as baseless this week.

“There is zero truth to misinformation spread by online bots,” spokesperson Paige Waltz wrote in an email, declining to elaborate.

The office also noted Romney listed his political affiliation as Republican when he submitted his statement of candidacy form to the Federal Election Commission earlier this year.

The former Massachusetts governor, who ran unsuccessfully against President Barack Obama in 2012 before being elected to the Senate in 2018, is up for reelection next year for another six-year term.

And while no one is openly suggesting that he’s not long for the GOP, Romney’s outspoken stances , along with his willingness to work with Democrats, have angered some Republicans in the deep-red state he represents and led them to cast about for someone to try to dethrone him in a primary race next year.

Romney drew a near censure from the Utah GOP after becoming the first senator in U.S. history to vote to convict a president of his own party in an impeachment trial.

He voted in 2020 to convict former President Donald Trump for abusing his power by urging the president of Ukraine to investigate then-candidate Joe Biden.

Romney did it again in the weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, becoming one of seven Republicans to vote to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection.

The Utah senator faces at least one Republican challenger in Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs.

Republican Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson also filed paperwork in April establishing a campaign exploratory committee .

___