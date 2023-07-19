Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Deadly mosquitoes did not swarm Baltimore music festival

FILE - Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City, Aug. 26, 2019. The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 reported on social media posts falsely claiming swarms of deadly mosquitoes were released at a Baltimore music festival. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By Philip Marcelo
 
CLAIM: Video shows deadly mosquitoes released at a Baltimore music festival.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While concertgoers were swarmed by flying insects at one point during an African American music festival last month, concert goers were not bitten by the insects, which they described as gnats. Experts said swarming mosquitoes would behave differently than the bugs in the video. The Baltimore Health Department also said no insect-borne illnesses were reported following the event.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a video clip they claim shows hordes of killer skeeters dumped on unwitting concertgoers in Maryland’s largest city.

The clip pans across a crowd of revelers at a park, many of whom are vigorously waving hats, blankets and other personal items to try and shoo away the teeny pests.

“Helicopter released deadly mosquitoes in Baltimore, MD AFRAM 2023,” the text on the video reads.

“Government engineered mosquitoes,” wrote an Instagram user who shared the video in a widely shared post.

The idea could have been pulled straight from the history books: a Cold War-era military program called Operation Big Buzz involved dropping thousands of mosquitoes across George and Florida in order to see whether the insects could be used in disease warfare.

But the airborne invasion at the Baltimore concert wasn’t a swarm of mosquitoes, some of which are known to transmit diseases such as malaria, yellow fever, dengue and Zika, which can be fatal if left untreated.

Concert attendees described the bugs as gnats, which are small flying insects that tend to travel en masse.

“Y’all can deal with the gnats. Y’all dealt with the cicadas, you can handle the gnats,” Mayor Brandon Scott implored attendees from the stage at one point. “Calm down. Calm down.”

Beige Ojai, a Maryland resident who shared a video of the swarm on TikTok, told The Associated Press that the gnats filled her hair and covered her arms but didn’t leave any bites.

The invasion struck late in the afternoon as concert headliners the Isley Brothers were set to take the stage. Ojai estimated it lasted about 45 minutes, which was long enough to send scores of other concert goers fleeing.

“They were stuck onto our skin, flying down people’s shirts, flying into people’s hair,” Ojai recounted in an email Tuesday. “They were completely stuck onto my sisters’ eyelashes— her eyelashes were filled with gnats! It was terrible!”

The city health department also hasn’t received any reports of bug-borne illness following the June 17 event, according to Arinze Ifekauche, an agency spokesperson.

“I’m assuming they were the normal bugs you’d encounter in a City Park,” he wrote in an email. “We do know definitively that they were not killer bugs dropped from a helicopter— as evidenced by the lack of deaths from said suspected bugs.”

What’s more, insect experts say the swarms captured on video aren’t indicative of mosquitoes.

Michael Raupp, an entomologist at the University of Maryland, suggested they could be “eye gnats,” which breed in lawns like the grassy field at Druid Hill Park where the Juneteenth celebration took place.

“They are attracted to tears, perspiration, and other secretions and often hover around the face and eyes in particular,” he wrote in an email, adding that swarms of aphids have also bedeviled parts of New York City during this hot, humid summer.

Nora Besansky, a biology professor at the University of Notre Dame who specializes in mosquitoes, noted some breeds of mosquitoes swarm for mating purposes.

Non-biting males swarm to attract females, who in turn pick a mate and exit the swarm before the two eventually go their separate ways, she explained in an email.

“The swarms themselves last only minutes,” Besansky wrote. “So obviously, whatever nonsense someone is trying to spread, it is NOT that kind of a swarm of mosquitoes.”
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

