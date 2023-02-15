Shelter workers, not Mother Teresa, arrested for selling baby

Nuns pray beside the tomb of Saint Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Mother Teresa, during a prayer ceremony to mark the anniversary of her death in Kolkata, India, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. An Instagram post recycling old misinformation about the late Mother Teresa is spreading anew to falsely claim the Catholic nun was accused of selling children. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Nuns pray beside the tomb of Saint Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Mother Teresa, during a prayer ceremony to mark the anniversary of her death in Kolkata, India, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. An Instagram post recycling old misinformation about the late Mother Teresa is spreading anew to falsely claim the Catholic nun was accused of selling children. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

CLAIM: Mother Teresa sold babies.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While a nun and a worker at a shelter run by Mother Teresa’s charity in eastern India were arrested in 2018 for allegedly selling a baby to adoptive parents, the case came more than 20 years after Mother Teresa’s death. There is no evidence that she was involved in such activity during her lifetime.

THE FACTS: A popular Instagram post recycling old misinformation about the late Mother Teresa is spreading anew to falsely claim the Catholic nun who was later canonized as a saint was accused of selling children.

“Mother Teresa -- Sold Babies & Was Used in Photo-Ops Throughout The 1980’s When She Was Pushed On Us As A Saint!” reads the caption on an Instagram post featuring a decades-old photo of Mother Teresa with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who until December served as Biden’s chief medical adviser. The post had received more than 5,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

While the image of the two together is undated, it appeared in aVanderbilt University Medical Center publication in 2004.

The claim that Mother Teresa “sold babies” conflates a separate case that occurred at a shelter for unwed mothers run by the Missionaries of Charity, Mother Teresa’s order of nuns, more than 20 years after her 1997 death.

In 2018, an Indian couple alleged they paid 120,000 rupees ($1,760 at the time) to Anima Indwar, who worked at the shelter, according to Indian authorities.

Police said they were investigating three other complaints against Indwar for allegedly selling children from the shelter. The arrests followed a couple’s complaint that the charity worker had taken back the baby boy they were supposed to adopt, then kept their money.

Spokeswoman Sunita Kumar told The Associated Press at the time that the Missionaries of Charity was investigating. She said the charity had never taken money from parents while arranging adoptions in the past.

India’s government later ordered inspections of all centers run by the charity.

Mother Teresa started the Missionaries of Charity order in Kolkata in 1950 and it later set up hundreds of shelters that care for some of the world’s neediest, people she described as “the poorest of the poor.” She received the Nobel Peace Prize for her charitable work in 1979 and Pope Francis declared her a saint in 2017.

Teresa did face criticism during her lifetime — including for the quality of care in her clinics and accusations she took donations from Haitian dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier and disgraced American financier Charles Keating — but she was not accused of selling babies.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.