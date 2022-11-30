Contrary to post, mRNA is naturally in human cells

CLAIM: Messenger RNA, or mRNA, is “an existential threat to humanity.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. mRNA is part of human existence and occurs naturally in everyone, carrying information for cells and allowing for proteins to be created.

THE FACTS: The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines that debuted in late 2020 continue to be the subject of false claims and misconceptions online. So too does the core science behind them.

An Instagram post shared online this week, for example, claims that “mRNA is an existential threat to humanity.”

“Never worked in humans,” reads a caption with the post. “Never will work. mRNA = depopulation + profit.”

But the post reflects a lack of understanding about mRNA.

As the National Human Genome Research Institute explains, mRNA is a molecule that carries information for cells. It’s naturally in the cells of living organisms.

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA to instruct cells to make a protein from the coronavirus and trigger an immune response.

Contrary to the notion that mRNA is a threat, in “the absence of mRNA, life as we know it would not exist,” said Penny Riggs, an associate professor of functional genomics at Texas A&M University.

“mRNA molecules are critical for the function of processes in all the cells of our bodies,” Riggs said in an email. “Their presence in the cytoplasm allows proteins to be created. They are also part of a finely-tuned system to regulate how much protein is made and when/how long it’s made.”

While the mRNA used in COVID-19 vaccine is created in labs, Riggs said there is also no basis for the suggestion that such mRNA is a threat. She noted that using mRNA allows for faster production of vaccines and that the mRNA is quickly destroyed by the cells after providing the instructions.

“I see this as a precision upgrade to vaccine technology,” Riggs said.

