Video takes 2017 clip of Nancy Pelosi discussing smear tactics out of context

FILE - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 22, 2017. A popular Instagram video has taken a clip from this briefing, of Pelosi discussing Republican smear tactics, out of context, erroneously claiming that she is referring to Democratic strategies. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

CLAIM: A clip shows then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi openly admitting how Democrats get the media to legitimize lies using a tactic called the “wrap-up smear.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A clip of Pelosi speaking at a 2017 press conference has been edited to remove context. Pelosi was describing a tactic she accused Republicans of using against Democrats. In other portions of her response not shown in the clip, Pelosi makes it clear she is not talking about her own party.

THE FACTS: A video circulating widely on Instagram in recent days has given new life to the erroneous claim that Pelosi spilled the beans on Democratic smear tactics by omitting part of her answer to a reporter’s question.

Text at the top of the video reads, “Openly admitting they lie to American citizens,” while the clip shows Pelosi saying: “We call it the wrap-up smear, if you want to talk politics. We call it the wrap-up smear. You smear somebody with falsehoods and all the rest and then you merchandise it. And then you write it and if they see it’s reported in the press that this, this, this and this.”

Afterwards, a woman says: “So the Democrat party leaks a lie to the media, the complicit media, who goes along and willingly writes an article so that later the Democrat party can point to that article and say, see, it must be true because it’s in the news.”

As of Tuesday, the video had received more than 12,300 likes.

The clip is taken from a June 22, 2017, press conference. But the video circulating online leaves out crucial context that makes it clear Pelosi is accusing Republicans of using the tactic, not talking about her own party.

In footage of the full press conference, Pelosi is asked by a reporter whether it would be worthwhile to “rehab” her image in Republican districts for the 2018 election.

Pelosi responds that instead of spending money promoting herself, she wants other Democratic candidates to focus on what they’re going to do for their districts.

“Republicans are afraid of that contrast in a race. Because they’re going to go there to be involved in trickle down economics, shutting down hospitals and the rest of it,” she says. “So they don’t want them to see that contrast, so they focus on something else. And it’s a diversionary tactic.”

Pelosi then goes on to describe the alleged “tactic” with the quote seen in the clip about the “wrap-up smear.”

Aaron Bennett, a spokesperson for Pelosi, called the edited clip a “deliberate misrepresentation of Speaker Pelosi’s words” and said that it “only further proves the point she’s making in the real, full, unedited clip.”

