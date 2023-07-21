FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
AP Fact Check

No, 83 senators didn’t vote to give NATO authority over US war decisions

Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Antti H'm'l'inen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. A Facebook post is sharing an erroneous claim about a recent measure that was rejected by U.S. senators, suggesting they voted to allow NATO “to choose when Americans will have to go to war.” (Antti H’m’l’inen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Antti H’m’l’inen/AP

By Angelo Fichera
 
CLAIM: More than 80 U.S. senators voted to allow the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “to choose when Americans will have to go to war.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Those senators voted against an amendment that simply reiterated that Congress, not NATO, has ultimate authority to declare war on behalf of the U.S. But that is already the case, and experts confirmed that neither the amendment itself, nor the vote on it, provided NATO any power over U.S. processes.

THE FACTS: Using a photo of an atomic bomb explosion for emphasis, a conservative group on Facebook is sharing an erroneous claim about a recent measure that was rejected by U.S. senators.

Breaking: 83 U.S. senators voted to allow NATO to choose when Americans will have to go to war,” reads the image shared by the group FreedomWorks, which includes a black-and-white photo of a mushroom cloud.

A caption with the post claims the senators “voted to allow NATO, not the representatives that we elect, to choose when Americans will have to die and fight in foreign conflicts. UNCONSTITUTIONAL.”

But the vote in question did not give NATO any authority over the U.S. FreedomWorks did not immediately return a request for comment.

The post links to a page about an amendment put forward by Republican Sen. Rand Paul, which was rejected 83 to 16 in a vote on Wednesday. That proposed amendment, to a defense appropriations bill, simply stated it “is the sense of Congress that Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty does not supersede the constitutional requirement that Congress declare war before the United States engages in war.”

The amendment, which Paul has put forward before, wouldn’t have had any legal implications — and experts say the treaty already doesn’t supersede the Constitution.

The treaty’s Article 5 lays out the principle of collective defense — the idea that an attack on one ally is an attack on all. But it doesn’t afford NATO the power to compel a member to go to war and in fact allows each member to decide the appropriate response.

“Bottom line is that Article 5 of the NATO treaty does not supersede the U.S. Constitution,” said Charles Kupchan, a Georgetown University professor of international affairs and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. “Nor does it mandate that if a country that is in NATO is attacked then the alliance automatically goes to war.”

James Goldgeier, a professor of international relations at American University and visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution, concurred.

“NATO doesn’t get to choose when the US goes to war. Only the US can do that,” he said in an email. “It’s why Article 5 is written the way it is, with deference to the democratic processes within each NATO member country.”

The U.S. Constitution stipulates that Congress holds the power to declare war.

“If a NATO member is to attack, then NATO members come together to decide what to do,” Kupchan said. “In principle, if a NATO member were attacked, is it likely that the United States would respond by going to war? Yes, because if it did not do so then Article 5 would be deemed ineffective — and the credibility of collective defense would unravel.”

Concerns among politicians that such international agreements could compel the U.S. to war or otherwise infringe on the country’s sovereignty aren’t new. Kupchan noted that similar claims were aired around the creation of the League of Nations.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty has only been invoked once: when the U.S. was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.