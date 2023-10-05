Claim that NFL coaches banned ‘anthem kneeling’ is from a satire website

CLAIM: NFL coaches unanimously voted to ban kneeling during the national anthem.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Social media users are sharing a screenshot of a headline from a satire website. An NFL spokesperson confirmed no such vote has taken place.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a screenshot of a headline falsely claiming that NFL coaches voted to ban players from kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a gesture that has been used by professional athletes to protest injustice.

“NFL Coaches Unanimously Vote to Ban Anthem Kneeling Permanently,” reads text below a photo of Pittsburgh Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway.

The image was shared on Facebook, where one post was liked by more than 1,300 people as of Wednesday.

But this vote never happened — the headline is from a satirical website.

The full story, which was linked in the comments of the post, was originally published on a site called SpaceXMania, which says on its “ About Us” page that it publishes “satire.”

Brian McCarthy, a spokesperson for the NFL, also confirmed to The Associated Press that the story is false. He also pointed out that Elway was never a coach in the NFL, contrary to the post’s claims.

In 2018, NFL team owners — not coaches — did approve a rule that banned kneeling during the anthem, but allowed players to stay in the locker room. However, it was retracted a few months later because of its divisiveness.

The gesture first gained national attention in 2016, when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting police brutality and social injustice, first by sitting on the bench and later kneeling on the sidelines.

In June 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a video statement , that the NFL was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encouraging all to speak out and peacefully protest.” The statement was made the day after 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes and several of his peers released a video demanding the league condemn racism.

