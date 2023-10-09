A top Israeli general was not kidnapped by Hamas, contrary to widespread online claim

CLAIM: Nimrod Aloni, a general in the Israeli army, was captured by Hamas militants during a deadly incursion Saturday into southern Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces told reporters on Saturday that claims Aloni has been captured are not true. Aloni can be seen in a video and photo of top Israeli military officials discussing the conflict on Sunday.

THE FACTS: After Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, erroneous claims that a general in the Israeli army was one of the hostages taken by the group spread widely online.

“Palestinian resistance fighters capture Israeli commander Nimrod Aloni along with dozens of other Israeli soldiers as the resistance fighters attacked neighbouring occupied towns and Israeli check posts near Gaza,” stated one Instagram post that had received more than 43,000 likes as of Monday.

A similar post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, read: “Wild: Israeli Commander Nimrod Aloni captured. Hamas must have gotten super deep into Israel AND BACK to do this. What a massive intelligence failure.”

But Aloni, a top general, is not in the hands of Hamas, according to Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s chief military spokesman. Hagari told reporters on Saturday that claims Aloni was captured are “not true.”

Aloni clearly appears 10 seconds into a video of top IDF officials discussing the latest Israel-Hamas war on Sunday, which was posted to the Israeli military’s official YouTube channel. Sunday’s date can be seen on a slide in the background. The IDF also published still images from the meeting on X, the last of which shows Aloni on the far left.

The Israeli army confirmed to the AP that Aloni is the man in the video and image.

Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza, the Israeli military has confirmed. They have cautioned that they will kill a hostage every time Israel’s military bombs civilian targets in the Gaza Strip without warning. An Israeli military spokesperson said Sunday morning that two hostage situations had been “resolved,” but did not say whether all the hostages had been rescued alive.

Nearly 1,600 people, from both sides, had been killed in the latest Israel-Hamas war as of Monday. Thousands have been wounded.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.