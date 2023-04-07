Trump posts mislead on cost of arraignment in NYC

CLAIM: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg closed down New York City, called up 38,000 New York police officers and is spending an estimated $200 million in city funds as part of the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The New York Police Department currently has less than 34,000 officers, and not all of them were on duty for the arraignment Tuesday. Only a few streets near the Manhattan courthouse were closed. Additionally, while the exact cost of the proceedings are not publicly known, the $200 million figure is “made up,” a spokesperson for the New York City mayor’s office said.

THE FACTS: The former president was arraigned on a 34-count felony indictment charging him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign. That same day, his son Eric Trump claimed in widely circulating social media posts that Bragg was wasting upward of $200 million in city funds to pursue the case.

“Alvin Bragg has shut down the entire city, called up 38,000 NYPD police officers, closed down the FDR Drive and is spending an estimated $200 million of city funds, all for a $130,000 NDA,” he wrote in a tweet shared more than 17,000 times. “I never thought I would see this level of corruption in the United States.”

Eric Trump’s claims also circulated on Facebook and TikTok. The former president made a similar claim Tuesday on his social media platform Truth Social. But the numbers are “completely fabricated,” Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the New York City mayor’s office, wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Only a few city blocks near the Manhattan courthouse were shut down Tuesday while the former president was arriving and departing, not the “entire city.” The NYPD also doesn’t have 38,000 police officers — it has less than 34,000 uniformed personnel— and while they were all instructed to be mobilized and ready to respond to potential unrest, not all of them were on duty or assigned to the Trump arraignment.

“The NYPD doesn’t even have 38,000 officers on patrol, let alone 38,000 who were on patrol in lower Manhattan yesterday,” Levy wrote.

Similarly, the allegation that $200 million in city funds as part of the response is baseless, Levy said. For contrast, the entire fiscal year 2023 budget for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is roughly $148 million, of which roughly $143 million is city funds. And the NYPD spent $145.7 million in all of fiscal year 2020 in its response to “anti-police” protests following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, according to the city comptroller’s office.

The $200 million figure is made up and “not based off of anything real,” Levy wrote.

The Trump Organization, of which Eric Trump is the executive vice president, did not respond to the AP’s request for comment. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney referred questions to city hall.

The AP has previously reported on a variety of viral false claims surrounding Trump’s indictment and arraignment. Fake images of Trump getting tackled by New York police officers created by AI-powered image generators have spread widely online, as have misleading claims about Bragg’s prosecutorial record.

Associated Press writer Michael Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

